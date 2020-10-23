Sivasspor lose 5-3 to Villarreal in Europa League

  • October 23 2020 09:16:54

Sivasspor lose 5-3 to Villarreal in Europa League

ISTANBUL
Sivasspor lose 5-3 to Villarreal in Europa League

Turkish Super Lig club Demir Grup Sivasspor were defeated 5-3 on Oct. 22 by Spain's Villarreal in a thrilling UEFA Europa League match. 

Goals by Takefusa Kubo and Carlos Bacca gave Villareal a 2-0 lead but Sivasspor made a comeback as Olarenwaju Kayode and Mustapha Yatabare scored, with the first half ending 2-2.

Juan Foyth gave the home team a 3-2 lead and Sivasspor’s Max-Alain Gradel made the score 3-3 with a fantastic free-kick.

But Villarreal secured a 5-3 victory with Paco Alcacer's double against the Turkish club in the Group I match at Spain’s Estadio de la Ceramica.

In another group match, Israeli club Maccabi Tel-Aviv beat Azerbaijan's Qarabag 1-0 at home.

Meanwhile, a hat-trick by Turkish international midfielder Yusuf Yazıcı secured a comfortable win for Lille against Sparta Prague in the Europa League

The French Ligue 1 side sealed a 4-1 win against Sparta Prague in the Group H match.

Yazici was on fire as he scored his first senior hat-trick in the match at Prague's Generali Arena.

Nanitamo Ikone was another scorer for Lille, while Borek Dockal was the lone scorer for Sparta Prague.

MOST POPULAR

  1. President Erdoğan meets Armenian patriarch in Istanbul

    President Erdoğan meets Armenian patriarch in Istanbul

  2. Turkey to use S-400s just like Greece using S-300s: Akar

    Turkey to use S-400s just like Greece using S-300s: Akar

  3. Istanbul taxi drivers to be obliged to speak English

    Istanbul taxi drivers to be obliged to speak English

  4. Invasive species that once fled Soviet Union takes over Turkish wetlands

    Invasive species that once fled Soviet Union takes over Turkish wetlands

  5. Influenza vaccines to be applied gradually in Turkey

    Influenza vaccines to be applied gradually in Turkey
Recommended
10-man Galatasaray lose to Aytemiz Alanyaspor at home

10-man Galatasaray lose to Aytemiz Alanyaspor at home
Fenerbahçe beat Göztepe 3-2 to top Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe beat Göztepe 3-2 to top Süper Lig
Turkish basketball coach Kunter tests COVID-19 positive

Turkish basketball coach Kunter tests COVID-19 positive
Turkish motorcycle racer Razgatlıoğlu wins in Portugal

Turkish motorcycle racer Razgatlıoğlu wins in Portugal
Süper Lig match delayed due to COVID-19 cases at Hatayspor

Süper Lig match delayed due to COVID-19 cases at Hatayspor
Slovenia honors Turkish skier with selflessness medal

Slovenia honors Turkish skier with selflessness medal
WORLD Nigeria president warns protesters as unrest flares

Nigeria president warns protesters as unrest flares

Nigeria's president has urged an end to unrest sweeping the country but avoided mentioning the police shooting of unarmed demonstrators that sparked international condemnation and unleashed chaos in Africa's biggest city.  
ECONOMY New company launches soar in September

New company launches soar in September

A total of 10,603 new companies were established in Turkey in September, up 37.77 percent on an annual basis, the country's top trade body said on Oct. 23.
SPORTS Sivasspor lose 5-3 to Villarreal in Europa League

Sivasspor lose 5-3 to Villarreal in Europa League

Turkish Super Lig club Demir Grup Sivasspor were defeated 5-3 on Oct. 22 by Spain's Villarreal in a thrilling UEFA Europa League match. 