Şırnak becomes province with least COVID cases

  • March 14 2022 07:00:00

Elif Türkölmez – ISTANBUL
Two years after officials reported the first case of COVID-19 in the country, Turkish authorities have updated data about the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

According to official data, some 14.5 million Turkish citizens tested positive in two years. More than 146 million doses of COVID-19 jabs have been administered since the country’s immunization program started in January 2021.

Officials reported some 712,091 cases on Jan. 31, marking the highest reported single-day cases.

There are some 55,000 infection cases reported until now in the southeastern province of Şırnak, making it “a province with the least cases recorded” among all of Turkey’s 81 provinces.

During the fight against coronavirus, nearly 96,000 people lost their lives across the country.

