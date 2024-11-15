Sinn Fein to urge Irish unity poll if it leads next government

DUBLIN

The leader of Sinn Fein has urged the U.K. government to start planning for a referendum on Irish unity, as she promised swift action on the issue if her party comes to power in the Republic of Ireland.

The long-held goal of Sinn Fein, formerly the political wing of the paramilitary IRA, is to unite the Irish Republic with the British region of Northern Ireland.

Party president Mary Lou McDonald said she would take "immediate steps" towards putting the issue to the people if Sinn Fein wins the Nov. 29 Irish general election.

"The British government needs to start now indicating for them what they believe is the tipping point at which they believe a referendum would be called," she told reporters in Dublin.

Sinn Fein is currently in third place in opinion polls behind the center-right Fine Gael and Fianna Fail parties that led the outgoing government coalition.

In the last 12 months Sinn Fein, the largest opposition party, has lost its front runner status as some voters deserted it over its pro-migration stance.

It has also faced criticism over its handling of several recent controversies around allegations and complaints against party members.

If Sinn Fein enters government in Dublin, in the first 100 days the party would draft a green paper on reunification, said McDonald.

It would also appoint a junior minister of state for reunification and convene a citizens assembly to provide space for "wider democratic" discussion of unification, she said.

Earlier this year McDonald predicted an Irish unity referendum -- a so-called 'border poll' -- would be held before 2030.