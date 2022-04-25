Single-engine plane crashes into alley in Bursa

  • April 25 2022 15:41:00

Single-engine plane crashes into alley in Bursa

ISTANBUL
Single-engine plane crashes into alley in Bursa

A single-engined aircraft has crashed into an alley in the northwestern province of Bursa, killing two pilots and causing panic in the region.

According to local sources, the trainer plane flown by a pilot trainee and his assistant crashed at 3.05 p.m. between apartments in the Bağlarbaşı neighborhood in the Osmangazi district.

The cause of the crash was said to be a “technical breakdown,” though the investigation is ongoing.

“Nobody from the neighborhood was injured,” a local journalist said, quoting officials from the governor’s office.

It took some 20 fire brigade trucks that reached the scene to put the fire out.

“Two buildings and two vehicles have been completely burned,” said Yakup Canbolat, the governor of the city.

“We know the names of those killed, but we will not announce their names before we inform their families,” Canbolat added.

 

 

 

crashes, Turkey,

TURKEY Turkish court sentences Osman Kavala to life in prison

Turkish court sentences Osman Kavala to life in prison
MOST POPULAR

  1. Let’s build future instead of magnifying pain, Erdoğan tells Armenian community

    Let’s build future instead of magnifying pain, Erdoğan tells Armenian community

  2. Armenian bill proposal by HDP’s Paylan sparks debate

    Armenian bill proposal by HDP’s Paylan sparks debate

  3. Turkey closes airspace to Russian aircraft to Syria: FM

    Turkey closes airspace to Russian aircraft to Syria: FM

  4. ‘Imperial Gate’ in Hagia Sophia Mosque vandalized

    ‘Imperial Gate’ in Hagia Sophia Mosque vandalized

  5. Veteran journalist who ‘knew everything’ dies

    Veteran journalist who ‘knew everything’ dies
Recommended
Turkish court sentences Osman Kavala to life in prison

Turkish court sentences Osman Kavala to life in prison
Opposition alliance identifies their presidential candidate profile

Opposition alliance identifies their presidential candidate profile
Black Sea should be away from competition: Defense minister

Black Sea should be away from competition: Defense minister
At Gallipoli battlefields, travelers remember fallen Anzacs

At Gallipoli battlefields, travelers remember fallen Anzacs
Rowing on Bosphorus latest popular trend

Rowing on Bosphorus latest popular trend
Thousands throng Anıtkabir on Children’s Day

Thousands throng Anıtkabir on Children’s Day
WORLD Beijing COVID-19 spike prompts mass testing, panic buying

Beijing COVID-19 spike prompts mass testing, panic buying

Fears of a hard COVID-19 lockdown sparked panic buying in Beijing on Monday, as long queues for compulsory mass testing formed in a large central district of the Chinese capital.

ECONOMY Rent prices in Antalya skyrocket due to war

Rent prices in Antalya skyrocket due to war

Housing rent prices in the Mediterranean province of Antalya have skyrocketed from 2,500 to around 10,000 Turkish Liras (from $170 to nearly $680) due to high demand from Ukrainians and Russians, Antalya Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ATSO) executive Mustafa Ayanoğlu has said.
SPORTS Celtics push Nets to brink

Celtics push Nets to brink

The Toronto Raptors stayed alive, the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves pulled level, and the Boston Celtics pushed the Brooklyn Nets to the brink of elimination in the NBA playoffs on April 23.