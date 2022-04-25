Single-engine plane crashes into alley in Bursa

ISTANBUL

A single-engined aircraft has crashed into an alley in the northwestern province of Bursa, killing two pilots and causing panic in the region.

According to local sources, the trainer plane flown by a pilot trainee and his assistant crashed at 3.05 p.m. between apartments in the Bağlarbaşı neighborhood in the Osmangazi district.

The cause of the crash was said to be a “technical breakdown,” though the investigation is ongoing.

“Nobody from the neighborhood was injured,” a local journalist said, quoting officials from the governor’s office.

It took some 20 fire brigade trucks that reached the scene to put the fire out.

“Two buildings and two vehicles have been completely burned,” said Yakup Canbolat, the governor of the city.

“We know the names of those killed, but we will not announce their names before we inform their families,” Canbolat added.