Singer Chris Brown sued in US for rape

  • February 01 2022 07:00:00

Singer Chris Brown sued in US for rape

LOS ANGELES 
Singer Chris Brown sued in US for rape

Singer Chris Brown is being sued for rape in California, with his alleged victim claiming he drugged her and attacked her on a yacht at rap mogul Diddy’s Florida home.

The woman, identified in court papers only as Jane Doe, is demanding $20 million in damages from the R&B star.

According to the civil suit, which was filed last week, Brown invited the woman -- described as a choreographer, dancer, model and musical artist -- to the yacht shortly after she arrived in Miami on Dec. 30, 2020.

She says the drink he offered her there made her feel “disoriented (and) physically unstable.” The filing says Brown led her into a bedroom where, despite her protests, he raped her.

“The traumatic events that Plaintiff Jane Doe experienced shock the conscience and should horrify all of us,” says the suit, filed in Los Angeles. 

“The time has come to send a message to Defendant Chris Brown that enough is enough.

“Accordingly, Plaintiff Jane Doe brings this complaint seeking justice for herself [and also with the hope it may serve as an example for others] who may now or have in the past found themselves at the mercy of Defendant Chris Brown.” 

Lawyers Ariel Mitchell and George Vrabeck told TMZ their client did not report the alleged attack to the police because she was embarrassed.

Grammy Award-winning Brown took to Instagram after news of the suit broke.

“I hope yall see this pattern of [blue cap emoji],” he wrote. The blue cap emoji is used to denote untruths.

“Whenever im releasing music or projects ‘THEY’ try to pull some real bullshit.” Brown did not specify who “they” were.

In 2009, Brown was convicted of beating fellow singer Rihanna, his girlfriend at the time, who missed the Grammy Awards because of her injuries.

He also was previously accused of raping a woman in a luxury Paris hotel. He denied the claim and was not charged.

sexual assault,

WORLD Celebrations for Year of the Tiger are muted, but bring hope

Celebrations for Year of the Tiger are muted, but bring hope
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s drones ‘game changer,’ says defense industry president

    Turkey’s drones ‘game changer,’ says defense industry president

  2. Turkish museum among best museum buildings in last 100 years

    Turkish museum among best museum buildings in last 100 years

  3. Face masks made in Turkey stir political debate in Greece

    Face masks made in Turkey stir political debate in Greece

  4. Natural gas flow test starts from Iran to Turkey: Botaş

    Natural gas flow test starts from Iran to Turkey: Botaş

  5. We are taking steps to protect our people from high inflation: Erdoğan

    We are taking steps to protect our people from high inflation: Erdoğan
Recommended
Mosaic depicts open-air banquet

Mosaic depicts open-air banquet
From ‘Bel Air’ to Tolkien, streamers lean on remakes

From ‘Bel Air’ to Tolkien, streamers lean on remakes
Turkey’s first new media and digital art museum opens

Turkey’s first new media and digital art museum opens
Spotify to link virus content to COVID facts after misinformation row

Spotify to link virus content to COVID facts after misinformation row

Lawsuit against Netflix to go ahead, judge rules

Lawsuit against Netflix to go ahead, judge rules
Netflix must face ‘Queen’s Gambit’ lawsuit, US judge rules

Netflix must face ‘Queen’s Gambit’ lawsuit, US judge rules
WORLD Celebrations for Year of the Tiger are muted, but bring hope

Celebrations for Year of the Tiger are muted, but bring hope

People across Asia prepared Monday for muted Lunar New Year celebrations amid concerns over the coronavirus and virulent omicron variant, even as increasing vaccination rates raised hopes that the Year of the Tiger might bring life back closer to normal.
ECONOMY Huawei takes Sweden to court following 5G ban

Huawei takes Sweden to court following 5G ban

Huawei said on Jan. 30 it has initiated arbitration proceedings against Sweden under the World Bank Group after the Nordic country banned the Chinese tech giant from rolling out its 5G products.

SPORTS Nadal ’doesn’t care’ if he’s best ever after record 21st Slam

Nadal ’doesn’t care’ if he’s best ever after record 21st Slam

Rafael Nadal says he "doesn’t care much" if his record 21st Grand Slam title makes him the best men’s tennis player in history, after edging ahead of great rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic with his thrilling Australian Open win.