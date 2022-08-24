Singer back to monofin swimming after 12 years

  August 24 2022

ISTANBUL
Turkish singer Su Soley, who had to retire professional swimming some 12 years ago due to injuries, is back to monofin swimming, daily Milliyet has reported.

The 40-year-old singer is training in an Olympic pool twice a week.

“Esra Önen, the captain, asked me to join the swimming team,” Soley said and added: “I’m so proud.”

Born in Sept. 6, 1981, in the capital Ankara, Soley spent her school days participating in various sports, such as ice skating, tennis, skiing, basketball and snowboarding. But swimming, especially monofin swimming was her passion.

In a 13-year swimming career, she bagged dozens of medals in various competitions.

Working as a swimming trainer for some time, Soley was also once selected as “the athlete of the year” in Ankara in underwater sports, according to her official website.

Soley gained fame in music with her two songs uploaded on YouTube in 2012.

