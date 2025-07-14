Singapore averts recession in second quarter of 2025

Singapore averts recession in second quarter of 2025

SINGAPORE
Singapore averts recession in second quarter of 2025

Singapore averted a recession in the second quarter, official data showed Monday, but the government warned of "significant uncertainty" ahead owing to the effects of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Preliminary estimates from the Trade Ministry show that the economy grew 4.3 percent year-on-year in the three months to June, extending the 4.1 percent expansion in the first quarter.

It grew 1.4 percent quarter-on-quarter, swinging back from after shrinking 0.5 percent in the first three months of the year.

The reading means the city-state avoided a technical recession, defined as two successive quarters of contraction.

The key manufacturing sector expanded 5.5 percent on-year during the quarter, picking up from 4.4 percent in the previous three months as businesses rushed to beat the imposition of higher U.S tariffs.

Manufacturing covers Singapore's key semiconductor exports.

Nevertheless, the government offered a note of caution for the rest of the year.

"Looking forward, there remains significant uncertainty and downside risks in the global economy in the second half of 2025 given the lack of clarity over the tariff policies of the U.S.," the Trade Ministry said in a statement.

While Trump imposed a baseline 10 percent tariff on Singapore, the city-state is vulnerable to a global economic slowdown caused by the much higher levies on dozens of other countries because of its heavy reliance on international trade.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump threatens Russia with tariff ultimatum

Trump threatens Russia with tariff ultimatum
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump threatens Russia with tariff ultimatum

    Trump threatens Russia with tariff ultimatum

  2. Two more juveniles indicted in killing of Minguzzi

    Two more juveniles indicted in killing of Minguzzi

  3. Türkiye set to mark 9th anniversary of 2016 coup attempt

    Türkiye set to mark 9th anniversary of 2016 coup attempt

  4. Suspended mayor gets release decision in terror case, remains behind bars

    Suspended mayor gets release decision in terror case, remains behind bars

  5. Iran vows response to possible UN sanctions

    Iran vows response to possible UN sanctions
Recommended
Chicken meat production rises 12 percent in May

Chicken meat production rises 12 percent in May
China exports beat forecasts in June after US tariff truce

China exports beat forecasts in June after US tariff truce
Tesla to offer shareholders chance to invest in xAI: Musk

Tesla to offer shareholders chance to invest in xAI: Musk
Trump once again calls on Fed chair Powell to quit

Trump once again calls on Fed chair Powell to quit
Türkiye’s exports to neighboring countries reach $13.3 billion

Türkiye’s exports to neighboring countries reach $13.3 billion
Farmers struggle amid most severe drought in 65 years

Farmers struggle amid most severe drought in 65 years
WORLD Trump threatens Russia with tariff ultimatum

Trump threatens Russia with tariff ultimatum

U.S. President Donald Trump said on July 14 he would impose tariffs on Russia if there isn't a deal to end the war in Ukraine within 50 days.
ECONOMY Chicken meat production rises 12 percent in May

Chicken meat production rises 12 percent in May

Chicken meat production showed strong annual growth in May, while egg production experienced a notable decline, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿