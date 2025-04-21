Şimşek to meet US Treasury’s Bessent during Washington visit

ANKARA

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek will meet U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington, D.C., as part of his visit to the G20, IMF, and World Bank Spring Meetings, aiming to bolster Türkiye-U.S. economic ties, ministry sources said.

Şimşek’s U.S. trip, starting April 21, includes investor meetings and engagements with global financial leaders. However, the high-level talks with Bessent are a key focus, building on recent discussions about shared economic priorities.

Starting in New York, Şimşek will address investors at a summit hosted by the Türkiye-U.S. Business Council (TAİK) and Citi Group. He will also meet executives from major credit rating agencies to highlight Türkiye’s economic reforms. Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan is expected to join these talks.

From April 22, Şimşek will continue his visit in Washington, where the Bessent meeting will take center stage. The ministers are expected to discuss bilateral economic cooperation and global financial challenges, following their March 2025 phone call on trade and regional issues.

Şimşek will also speak at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Atlantic Council, addressing investors and policymakers on Türkiye’s economic progress. He will attend the G20 meeting and hold talks with leaders from multilateral banks, including the World Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, to explore investment opportunities.

The Şimşek-Bessent meeting underscores Türkiye’s efforts to deepen ties with the U.S. amid a complex economic landscape, with President Donald Trump's all-out trade war shaking global politics.

“Our economic program is gaining traction, and these talks strengthen our global standing,” Şimşek said recently.