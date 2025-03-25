Şimşek, Karahan hold call with international investors

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek and Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan held a video conference with international investors on March 25, addressing recent economic developments and market stability.

According to a written statement from the ministry, the one-hour meeting saw participation from approximately 4,500 investors from North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Middle East.

Şimşek emphasized that all necessary measures had been taken to ensure the healthy functioning of markets and that recent fluctuations had significantly subsided.

The minister stated that the economic impact of recent developments was expected to be temporary and limited, reaffirming that additional steps would be taken if needed.

Highlighting the resilience of the Turkish economy under the current economic program, Şimşek noted that inflation was on a downward trajectory, the current account deficit had declined to sustainable levels, and fiscal discipline had strengthened.

He reiterated the government's commitment to price stability and structural reforms aimed at long-term economic transformation.

