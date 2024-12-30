Şimşek confident decline in inflation will continue

Şimşek confident decline in inflation will continue

ŞANLIURFA
Şimşek confident decline in inflation will continue

The inflation is declining and will continue to fall, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said, adding that the moves on tobacco and fuel tax will not put inflation at risk.

Speaking to a group of reporters in the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa, Şimşek recalled that annual inflation rates were at 64 percent at the end of 2022 and at 65 percent at the end of 2023.

Inflation will be around 44 to 45 percent at the end of 2024, according to Şimşek.

The annual inflation rate slowed from 48.58 percent in October to 47.09 percent in November.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) will release inflation data for December on Jan. 3.

The lagged effects of monetary policy, the narrowing budget deficit, and the cautious approach toward administered prices will help inflation decline in 2025, the minister said.

“We are paying utmost attention regarding administered prices. For instance, natural gas and electricity prices were hiked around 34 percent in 2024, which was inline with the Central Bank’s initial inflation target,” Şimşek explained.

“We will have a similar approach in 2025. Regarding the special consumption tax on fuel and tobacco prices, we will take an approach which will not jeopardize the inflation target,” the minister said.

The target is to lower the budget deficit from 5 percent (of GDP) to around 3 percent in 2025, Şimşek also said.

“Thus the impact of the narrower budget deficit on disinflation will become more visible,” he added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Parliament receives motions to lift immunity for 16 MPs

Parliament receives motions to lift immunity for 16 MPs
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliament receives motions to lift immunity for 16 MPs

    Parliament receives motions to lift immunity for 16 MPs

  2. Kyrgyzstan transfers FETÖ-linked education facilities to Turkish foundation

    Kyrgyzstan transfers FETÖ-linked education facilities to Turkish foundation

  3. Israel unveils boost to international PR budget

    Israel unveils boost to international PR budget

  4. Türkiye expects surge in Syrians’ return during summer months

    Türkiye expects surge in Syrians’ return during summer months

  5. Russia hits multiple targets in Ukraine

    Russia hits multiple targets in Ukraine
Recommended
Turkish economy saw major policy shifts in 2024

Turkish economy saw major policy shifts in 2024
Banking sector profit rises by 9 percent in 11 months

Banking sector profit rises by 9 percent in 11 months
Foreign trade deficit widens by 25 percent in November

Foreign trade deficit widens by 25 percent in November
Incoming president Trumps deportation plans irk farmers

Incoming president Trump's deportation plans irk farmers
China manufacturing activity grows for third straight month

China manufacturing activity grows for third straight month
Türkiye may supply power to Syria, Lebanon: Minister

Türkiye may supply power to Syria, Lebanon: Minister
WORLD Kyrgyzstan transfers FETÖ-linked education facilities to Turkish foundation

Kyrgyzstan transfers FETÖ-linked education facilities to Turkish foundation

Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday said it transferred educational institutions linked with FETÖ terrorist organization in the country to the state-run Turkish Maarif Foundation (TMF).
ECONOMY Turkish economy saw major policy shifts in 2024

Turkish economy saw major policy shifts in 2024

Türkiye’s economy in 2024 experienced one of its most transformative years in recent memory, marked by critical policy adjustments aimed at tackling inflation and stabilizing markets.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿