‘Silent luxury,' sustainable travel on rise among Gen Z: Expert

ISTANBUL

As Türkiye celebrates Tourism Week from April 15 to 22, the spotlight shines on the evolving travel preferences of Generation Z, who are moving away from traditional luxury and embracing a more personalized, sustainable and experience-driven approach to travel, says a tourism expert.

“Gen Z, those born between 1997 and 2012, has completely different vacation habits compared to previous generations,” Demet Genceli from Yeditepe University’s Tourism Management Department noted.

“For them, luxury is not about opulence or extravagance, but about authenticity, personalization, comfort and harmony with nature and culture. In tourism, the concept of ‘silent luxury’ is gaining prominence.”

Unlike older generations who prioritize lavish accommodations, Gen Z seeks experiences that allow them to collect meaningful memories — such as paragliding, adventure tourism, sharing meals with local communities, tea-picking festivals or staying at eco-friendly farms.

They gravitate toward destinations where they can engage in nature walks, camping and other immersive activities.

Social media plays a decisive role in shaping these preferences. Genceli highlighted that 80 percent of young travelers research destinations online before making decisions, often prioritizing locations with high ratings and a strong digital presence.

“Digital interaction and social media engagement are essential factors in how the new generation chooses their travel destinations,” she said.

Gen Z also places a strong emphasis on sustainability, both environmentally and economically.

Beyond reducing carbon footprints and conserving natural resources, they are eager to support local communities. “They value purchasing local handmade goods, contributing to the economy and respecting cultural heritage,” Genceli explained.

“Businesses that integrate renewable energy resources, source ingredients from nearby farmers and limit waste by using reusable materials are far more attractive to this demographic.”

The rise of “silent luxury” — a term borrowed from the fashion industry — is now taking hold in tourism.

It emphasizes understated elegance, intimate experiences and bespoke service over flashy resorts or grandeur. “Places like Bozcaada, Ayvalık and Kaş are increasingly favored by young travelers over Antalya’s large five-star resorts,” Genceli noted.

She stressed that tourism investors must adapt to this shift by focusing not just on profitability but also on social impact, pointing to Sharm El-Sheikh as a successful example, where tourism entrepreneurs have partnered with consultants to create ventures aligned with environmental and local values.