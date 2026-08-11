‘Silent Elegance’ exhibition opens at Tophane-i Amire

ISTANBUL

The exhibit features works by 16 artists from different generations.

“Silent Elegance” (Sessiz Zarafet), an exhibition featuring contemporary calligraphy, hilye and prayer beads from collector Mehmet Çebi’s collection, has opened to visitors at the Tophane-i Amire Culture and Arts Center in Istanbul.



The exhibition features works by 16 artists from different generations and artistic traditions, using calligraphic styles. Traditional forms are explored through different approaches to color, scale and composition.



Project Director Metehan Kaptan said that the combination of the traditional structure of calligraphy with contemporary aesthetics has produced modern works.



“Visitors will find modern works by calligraphers who have received international recognition in the field of classical calligraphy, rather than calligraphy works in the classical sense. The exhibition features around 200 prayer beads and 90 calligraphy works. About half of the calligraphy works are hilyes, while the other half consists of panels. They include verses from the Quran, prayers and quatrains,” Kaptan said.



Kaptan also highlighted the selection of prayer beads on display, noting that the collection includes pieces bearing the signatures of prominent masters from the Ottoman and Republican eras and made from rare natural materials such as mother-of-pearl, coral, kuka and amber.



The prayer bead section features examples reflecting different materials and craftsmanship traditions in an art form for which Istanbul has been an important center since the 16th century.



The exhibition can be visited free of charge every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Tophane-i Amire Culture and Arts Center until Aug. 29.