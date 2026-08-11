Roman wreck carrying amphorae found off Sicily

ROME

The wreck is one of the most important underwater archaeological discoveries of recent years. (AFP Photo)

Italian divers have discovered the 2,100-year-old wreck of a Roman ship off Sicily, piled high with hundreds of well-preserved amphorae, which were likely used to transport wine.



The wreck, dubbed by Italy’s Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli as “one of the most important underwater archaeological discoveries of recent years,” was found some three miles off the coast of Mazara del Vallo.



Divers from the cultural heritage protection arm of Palermo’s police said on Aug. 8 they had located the ship —thought to date to between the 2nd and 1st centuries B.C. — some 46 meters (150 feet) down, after a tip-off from fishermen.



Underwater fishermen Giacomo De Mola and Igor Bisulli described how they stumbled upon the wreck.



“Visibility wasn’t the best... I got closer. And my heart stopped. Below me was a vast expanse of amphorae,” De Mola said in an instagram post, along with video footage of the discovery.



The ship, reported in local media to be some 21 meters long and 6 meters wide, was mostly carrying Dressel 1A amphorae, which were tall and cylindrical, and mainly used for carrying wine.