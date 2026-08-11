Roman wreck carrying amphorae found off Sicily

Roman wreck carrying amphorae found off Sicily

ROME
Roman wreck carrying amphorae found off Sicily

The wreck is one of the most important underwater archaeological discoveries of recent years. (AFP Photo)

Italian divers have discovered the 2,100-year-old wreck of a Roman ship off Sicily, piled high with hundreds of well-preserved amphorae, which were likely used to transport wine.


The wreck, dubbed by Italy’s Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli as “one of the most important underwater archaeological discoveries of recent years,” was found some three miles off the coast of Mazara del Vallo.


Divers from the cultural heritage protection arm of Palermo’s police said on Aug. 8 they had located the ship —thought to date to between the 2nd and 1st centuries B.C. — some 46 meters (150 feet) down, after a tip-off from fishermen.


Underwater fishermen Giacomo De Mola and Igor Bisulli described how they stumbled upon the wreck.


“Visibility wasn’t the best... I got closer. And my heart stopped. Below me was a vast expanse of amphorae,” De Mola said in an instagram post, along with video footage of the discovery.


The ship, reported in local media to be some 21 meters long and 6 meters wide, was mostly carrying Dressel 1A amphorae, which were tall and cylindrical, and mainly used for carrying wine.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Companies embrace IPOs but investors turn more cautious

Companies embrace IPOs but investors turn more cautious
LATEST NEWS

  1. Companies embrace IPOs but investors turn more cautious

    Companies embrace IPOs but investors turn more cautious

  2. Economic losses from natural disasters fall to $100 bln in first half of 2026

    Economic losses from natural disasters fall to $100 bln in first half of 2026

  3. World youth unemployment rate rose last year: UN

    World youth unemployment rate rose last year: UN

  4. Google's Gemini AI assistant reaches one billion users

    Google's Gemini AI assistant reaches one billion users

  5. Chinese automakers shift gears from exports to African production

    Chinese automakers shift gears from exports to African production
Recommended
63rd Troia Festival opens amid the ruins of Troy

63rd Troia Festival opens amid the ruins of Troy
Ancient wrestler’s tomb discovered in Aspendos

Ancient wrestler’s tomb discovered in Aspendos
Cappadocia visitors enjoy gondola rides on Kızılırmak

Cappadocia visitors enjoy gondola rides on Kızılırmak
Sink reveals secret role in new Marvel movie

Sink reveals secret role in new Marvel movie
New initiative to map history and dialects of Turkish language

New initiative to map history and dialects of Turkish language
Nature lovers in pursuit of butterflies

Nature lovers in pursuit of butterflies
Int’l scientists explore Hattusha’s history

Int’l scientists explore Hattusha’s history
WORLD Economic losses from natural disasters fall to $100 bln in first half of 2026

Economic losses from natural disasters fall to $100 bln in first half of 2026

Economic losses from natural catastrophes worldwide are estimated to have reached $100 billion in the first half of this year, reinsurance group Swiss Re has said, a sharp decline from the period last year.

ECONOMY Companies embrace IPOs but investors turn more cautious

Companies embrace IPOs but investors turn more cautious

The enthusiasm of companies seeking alternative financing through initial public offerings (IPOs) continues to grow, with firms awaiting approval from Türkiye’s Capital Markets Board (SPK) gradually making their way onto the stock exchange.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

Anderson Talisca converted a second-half penalty to guide Fenerbahçe into the UEFA Champions League playoff round with a 1-0 victory over Sturm Graz on Aug. 11 night, completing a 3-0 aggregate triumph.
﻿