Sign language unites Samsun’s ‘deaf-mute’ village

SAMSUN

In a small rural neighborhood in the Black Sea city of Samsun, where nearly half of the residents are deaf and mute, sign language has become the primary means of communication and a way of life.

While approximately 20 families make up the rural community in the Gökova neighborhood, each one has more than one hearing and speech-impaired individual, revealing an unparalleled and rare scheme.

This particular issue has persisted for many years and is not only limited to the current generation but has also affected new births, according to the headman, Eyüp Tozun.

Many of the residents use sign language to communicate, but the cause of this high incidence of deafness and muteness remains uncertain.

Some residents suspect that consanguineous or cross-cousin marriages may be contributing factors, while others believe that other issues, such as environmental factors, could also play a role.

According to Tozun, the high rate of disabilities might be linked to unhealthy water sources. "Our village is quite distant from the town, which causes a variety of difficulties. There are 100 to 120 people living here, and half of them are disabled. We believe this issue might not be due to consanguineous marriages but rather from our water sources.”

The situation is dire, with many residents requiring constant care.

One resident, 85-year-old Satı Tozun, shared her experience, stating, "I have four disabled children, and one of them has three children, all of whom are deaf and mute."

Another local, Rahmi Çizin, who has witnessed the village's challenges firsthand, stated, "We don't have access to clean water, and we're struggling. We're unsure of the reason but the rate of disability here is very high. All of them need care."

Ali Tüzün, another resident, echoed these concerns, stating, "A large part of the village is disabled. They receive aid from the government, but it's not enough,” he said. “They communicate using sign language, and we have gradually learned to understand it.”