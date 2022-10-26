Shutterbugs throng Domaniç Mountains

KÜTAHYA – Demirören News Agency

With the start of the dazzling autumn season, nature lovers and photography aficionados have started conducting trekking activities at the Domaniç Mountains located in the western province of Kütahya.

Niyazi Kurnaz is the head of one of those groups flocking to the site.

“We made a trekking tour of 13 kilometers with 150 nature lovers in this magnificent scene,” he said and expressed his happiness to have witnessed the “array of bright colors” at the scene.

Kurnaz advised all shutterbugs to put the Domaniç Mountains into their bucket lists and especially recommended the Kocadağ Pass, which connects Kütahya’s Domaniç district to the neighboring province of Bursa’s İnegöl district.

“We fully lived the beauty of the autumn here in the Domaniç Mountains,” he added.

The Domaniç Mountains are one of the favorite places of nature lovers as it fascinates visitors with their eye-catching colors in the autumn and spring seasons.

Şüküfe Nihal, a prominent Turkish educator, poet and activist, wrote a novel “Domaniç Dağları’nın Yolcusu” (A Traveller of the Domaniç Mountains) in 1946 to depict the beauties of the site. The book was later adapted into a movie named “The Domaniç Traveller” the same year.