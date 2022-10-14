Show reveals Picasso’s inspiration

ISTANBUL
Within the scope of the Beyoğlu Cultural Road Festival, organized by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, “Picasso Eterno” will meet with the audience at Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) on Oct. 15 in Istanbul.

The show, which describes Picasso’s emotional world with music and costumes reflecting Spanish folklore, will be staged for the first time in Türkiye.

The creator of the show, Carlos Rodríguez, who started studying dance when he was eight years old, continues his training with different dance disciplines such as classic ballet, Spanish dance, folklore, Escuela bolera (The Bolero School) and flamenco, all of them with Spanish Dance roots and flamenco.

Rodríguez is the current artistic director of the television talent show Got Talent España, where he also plays the role of dance coach and choreographer.

Among the shows that Rodríguez has created was “Esencia” for Nuevo Ballet Español to commemorate the 20th anniversary of his company. In 2019 he created and directed a choreographic piece titled “Mar de Fuego” for the company Ensamble Español. He has recently premiered “Bendita.” Rodríguez was the artistic director of the event organized for the final of the UEFA Champions League 2019.

“Picasso felt, saw and painted. He was an artist that used to get lost in his work to achieve something unique: An immense solitude, because without that solitude no genuine art is possible. This feeling will reach the audience is eternal. The goal is to show and find where this great painter’s inspiration came from” Rodríguez says about his new show “Picasso Eterno.”

In an interview, he replied to some questions.

Was dancing and music a part of your family and life? What are your very first memories of dancing?

Yes, dance and music have been part of my childhood. My mother was a dancer. My first memory of dancing was when I was 10 years old in my school. I went to see the national ballet of Spain, it was incredible for me and this is one of the main reasons that I am being a dancer. My mother was dancing in a burlesque show.

How did you decide to make “Picasso Eterno?”

My show “Picasso Eterno” is a Spanish dance show and flamenco, mixed with contemporary aesthetic and cubism images. It places us in the mind of the artist, and at the same time, reflects the period when Picasso was a young artist living in Paris. The show is a combination of six different disciplines of the different styles of dance in Spain: Jota, Escuela Bolera, Danza Clásica Española, Flamenco, Classical Ballet Dance, and Contemporary dance. The year 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of his death; “Eterno” is a tribute to Picasso.

How do you explain this show? What kind of reactions do you get around the world?

It is full of creativity, good dancers and musicians, original costumes, designs, musical compositions, scenography, and strong choreographies. The reaction I would like to get with my show from the audience feels Picasso’s world in the skin, in their minds, and remember his paintings and take them to the reality of Picasso to transmit them energy and beauty.

What are your favorite masterpieces of Picasso and why?

My favorite piece is “Seguidilla” in the second act of the show. It is in between the classical ballet dancer Joaquin de Luz and the flamenco dancer Lupi with my collaboration dancing a very strong footwork piece on a big platform.

You are also a jury member in talent competitions. Can competitions really make a star?

No, I don´t think so. These kinds of talent competitions are not the reason that you will be an artist. A star is made with constancy, hard work and discipline.

Who are your favorite dancers you like to watch or work with?

One of my favorite dancers is Antonio Canales. The artists, who inspire me as a dancer, are Antonio Gades and Jose Antonio Ruiz.

How do you create your shows?

One of the most important things is to find the balance between the dance, the music, the storytelling and the emotions you are looking for to transmit to the audience.

Are there special projects you have been working on?

I have been working on a special choreography called “Dracula” in the U.S. It is quite original and interesting to me.

