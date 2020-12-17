Short-term external debt stock at $132.8 bln

  • December 17 2020 15:18:00

Short-term external debt stock at $132.8 bln

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Short-term external debt stock at $132.8 bln

Turkey's short-term external debt stock amounted to $132.8 billion as of the end of October, official data showed on Dec. 17.

The country's external debt stock - maturing within one year or less - rose by 7.8 percent in October versus the end of 2019, according to the Turkish Central Bank.

Official data revealed that the currency breakdown of the debt stock was composed of 43.6 percent US dollars, 29.4 percent euros, 11.4 percent Turkish liras, and 15.6 percent other currencies.

The bank's short-term external debt stock posted a decrease of 0.7 percent to $55.6 billion and other sectors' short-term external debt dropped by 4.6 percent to $56 billion during the same period.

The rest of the amount - some $21.2 billion - belonged to the Central Bank, up from $8.4 billion at the end of the last year.

"From the borrowers side, the short-term debt of public sector, which consists of public banks, increased by 3.3 percent to $25.9 billion.''

"And the short-term debt of private sector decreased by 4.4 percent to $85.8 billion compared to the end of 2019," the bank said.

Short-term foreign exchange (FX) loans the banks received from foreign countries rose by 5.4 percent to $8 billion, the data showed.

Foreign exchange deposits of non-residents - except in the banking sector - in resident banks increased by 1.2 percent in October versus the end of 2019, recording $21.3 billion.

"And FX deposits of non-resident banks recorded $12.5 billion decreasing by 8.3 percent," it added.

The Central Bank also noted that non-residents' Turkish lira deposits increased by 0.6 percent and was recorded as $13.7 billion in the same period.

MOST POPULAR

  1. 500-year-old shrine lies in pitiful state

    500-year-old shrine lies in pitiful state

  2. Archeologists find mysterious structure in Istanbul

    Archeologists find mysterious structure in Istanbul

  3. ‘Moroccan people keep calling me after TV series showed my mobile number’

    ‘Moroccan people keep calling me after TV series showed my mobile number’

  4. Turkey in talks to buy more COVID-19 vaccines, says health minister

    Turkey in talks to buy more COVID-19 vaccines, says health minister

  5. It’s time for a new word on Cyprus

    It’s time for a new word on Cyprus
Recommended
Turkey launches boron-derived dishwasher detergent

Turkey launches boron-derived dishwasher detergent
Confidence in Turkish assets up as risk premium falls

Confidence in Turkish assets up as risk premium falls
Tight, decisive monetary stance set to stem inflation: Central Bank head

Tight, decisive monetary stance set to stem inflation: Central Bank head

Private sector foreign debt down in October

Private sector foreign debt down in October
Turkey, Azerbaijan sign MoU to supply gas to Nakhchivan

Turkey, Azerbaijan sign MoU to supply gas to Nakhchivan
5-star rating puts Istanbul Airport in top world league

5-star rating puts Istanbul Airport in top world league
WORLD Frances Macron tests positive for COVID-19

France's Macron tests positive for COVID-19

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the French Presidency said on Dec. 17.
ECONOMY Short-term external debt stock at $132.8 bln

Short-term external debt stock at $132.8 bln

Turkey's short-term external debt stock amounted to $132.8 billion as of the end of October, official data showed on Dec. 17.
SPORTS Wrestler Yasemin Adar wins silver

Wrestler Yasemin Adar wins silver

Turkish female wrestler Yasemin Adar won the silver medal on Dec. 16 in the 2020 Individual World Cup being held in Serbia.