Short-term external debt stands at $172.3 billion in December

ANKARA
Türkiye’s short-term external debt reached $172.3 billion at the end of December, marking a rise of 0.4 percent compared to November 2024, the country’s Central Bank said on Wednesday.

The banks’ short-term external debt fell 0.7 percent to $74.3 billion and the short-term external debt of other sectors rose 3.9 percent to $63.2 billion over the same period.

Short-term foreign exchange loans Turkish banks took from abroad decreased 1.6 percent to $16.8 billion, while foreign exchange deposits of non-residents in resident banks declined 0.4 percent to $18.7 billion.

Trade credit linked to imports by other sectors rose 4.4 percent to $54.7 billion, the data showed.

The currency breakdown of the debt stock was 48.3 percent U.S. dollars, 19.6 percent euros, 16.4 percent Turkish Liras, and 15.7 percent other currencies.

"On a remaining maturity basis, including external debt within one year, Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock totaled $221.3 billion," the bank said.

