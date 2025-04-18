Short-term external debt declines to $173 billion

ANKARA

Türkiye’s short-term external debt declined by 1.3 percent compared to January to $173.3 billion in February, the Central Bank said on April 18.

Banks’ short-term external debt stock fell by 3.9 percent to $77.4 billion, while Central Bank liabilities increased by 0.4 percent to $31.6 billion.

Compared to the previous month, short-term FX loans of the banks received from abroad decreased by 8.3 percent to $19.2 billion in February.

The short-term debt of other sectors increased by 1.2 percent to $64.2 billion. Trade credit liabilities arising from foreign trade transactions rose by 1.2 percent to USD 59.8 billion, while liabilities arising from cash loans increased by 1.2 percent to $4.4 billion.

The Central Bank reported that the short-term external debt stock consists of 35.8 percent in U.S. dollars, 25.2 percent in euros, 23.7 percent in Turkish Liras and 15.3 percent in other currencies.