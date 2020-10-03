Short film by Almodovar to meet with Istanbul audience

ISTANBUL
A short film by legendary director Pedro Almodovar, “The Human Voice,” featuring British star Tilda Swinton, will be screened at Istanbul cinemas as part of Turkey’s prestigious Istanbul Film Festival.

The festival, which started to bring moviegoers with highly anticipated productions both with physical screenings and online selections, with the transition to the controlled normalization phase, will continue to be screened in October.

Almodovar’s short film, which was admired at the 77th Venice Film Festival, where it had its world premiere, will be screened at Cinemaximum City’s Nişantaşı on the city’s European side and in Kadıköy Cinema on the Asian side of the metropolis on Oct. 21.

Being the first English-language production of Almodovar, the film is based on Jean Cocteau’s one-act play.

First staged in 1930, the play focuses on a woman who speaks to the man she loves for the last time on the phone and tries to persuade him not to leave.

Almodovar, known to admire this one-scene play, wrote “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown,” inspired by “The Human Voice.”

In addition to the work of Almodovar, many anticipated films such as “Nomandland,” “Undine,” “Eté 85” and “Days” will meet with moviegoers within the scope of the International Competition and Filmekimi Gala screenings.

