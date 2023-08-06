Shooting ranges gain popularity amid armament concern

 Amid the concerns about rising individual armament in the wake of a deadly shop raid in Istanbul’s Esenyurt district, a local media report has stated the number of people going to shooting ranges is on the rise.

The incident in Esenyurt, in which two people were killed last week, brought the issue of individual armament to the country's agenda, revealing the extent of the danger through emerging data.

With approximately 36 million unlicensed guns in Türkiye, incidents of armed violence increase by 5 percent every year, according to the data by the Umut Foundation, an NGO aiming to raise awareness about individual armament.

Daily Milliyet previously highlighted in a report how easy it is to access illegal firearms in Türkiye through the internet.

In parallel with these alarming figures, the daily recently reported that the number of people visiting shooting ranges is also mounting.

Shooting range businesses offer various firearms that customers can choose from to aim at their target, but on the condition that a staff member of the range be present while they shoot.

The shooting prices vary depending on the type of ammunition; some bullets cost 10 Turkish Liras per shot, while others cost 50 liras.

Those with a licensed firearm can also use their own weapons at the shooting ranges.

On the other hand, the owners of the shooting ranges stated they considered their businesses not a part of the individual armament issue but rather a sub-branch of the entertainment industry.

They also claimed that contrary to popular belief, the visitors of these ranges are not individuals inclined towards violence but rather those seeking to discharge stress, anger and anxiety they accumulated throughout the day.

Orhan Turan, a shooting instructor and retired police officer, described shooting with a firearm as a sport.

“People come here to shoot and release tension. Our slogan is 'Don't stress, just shoot.' It's similar to playing basketball or bowling, where you relax. This is basically the same thing,” Turan expressed.

"We also see people who shoot by putting a picture of someone they are angry or upset with on the target board. It is mostly women who do this. They put pictures of their boyfriends on the target and shoot. That's also how people comfort themselves,” he added.

Another operator stated that 80 percent of his customers are tourists visiting Türkiye, saying, "Just as different sectors bring foreign currency to the country through tourists, we also bring foreign currency to Türkiye through our work."

Children between the ages of 15 and 18 can also shoot at the shooting ranges under their parents' supervision.

