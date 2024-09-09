'Shogun' wins record-breaking Emmys at Creative Arts ceremony

'Shogun' wins record-breaking Emmys at Creative Arts ceremony

LOS ANGELES
Shogun wins record-breaking Emmys at Creative Arts ceremony

Shogun” won the most Emmys ever for a single season of a television series with 14 at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 8 night, while “The Bear” won seven including best guest actress in a comedy series for Jamie Lee Curtis.

Presenters were saying “Shogun” all night at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on the second night of the two-night Creative Arts Emmys, where awards are handed out that don’t quite make the main Primetime Emmys ceremony. It broke the record of 13 set by the 2008 limited series “John Adams” before even reaching the Sept. 15 main Emmys ceremony, when it can pad its record with up to five more.

“Shogun," the FX series about political machinations in feudal Japan, won all but two of the possible 16 trophies it could have claimed on Sunday night, including Emmys for costumes, makeup, editing, stunts and cinematography, along with a best guest actor in a drama Emmy for Néstor Carbonell.

Curtis was emotional on stage after winning her first Emmy 18 months after winning her first Oscar for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

“I’m the luckiest girl in the world,” Curtis said backstage. “I just never thought I would get to do work at this level of depth and complexity and intelligence. It’s been the thrill of my creative life these last couple of years.”

Curtis won for the season two “Bear” episode “Fishes," in which she played the mother of star Jeremy Allen White at a nightmare holiday family gathering. Jon Bernthal, who played White's big brother in the episode, won best guest actor in a comedy.

Michaela Coel won best guest actress in a comedy series for her appearance on “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.”

“Shogun” shook up the Emmys race when it switched from the limited series to the drama series category in May and led all nominees with 25 when nominations were announced in July.

It won so steadily that the few who beat it — it lost only in two music-composition categories — felt the need to comment on it.

“I didn’t write a speech, because there was no way I was beating ‘Shogun’ tonight," said Siddharta Khosa, who won best music composition for a series for “Only Murders in the Building.”

Maya Rudolph and Angela Bassett were among the Creative Arts winners on Sept. 7 night, which focused on reality and variety TV.

Dan and Eugene Levy will host the Primetime Emmy Awards, also at the Peacock Theater, airing on ABC on Sept. 15.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Landmark findings discovered in northwestern Türkiye

Landmark findings discovered in northwestern Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. Landmark findings discovered in northwestern Türkiye

    Landmark findings discovered in northwestern Türkiye

  2. Aspendos Theater to host Opera and Ballet Festival

    Aspendos Theater to host Opera and Ballet Festival

  3. Ridley Scott rebuilds Rome for 'Gladiator II'

    Ridley Scott rebuilds Rome for 'Gladiator II'

  4. Municipality fined amid pollution, mass fish death in Gulf of İzmir

    Municipality fined amid pollution, mass fish death in Gulf of İzmir

  5. Istanbul’s mounted police turn heads

    Istanbul’s mounted police turn heads
Recommended
Landmark findings discovered in northwestern Türkiye

Landmark findings discovered in northwestern Türkiye
Aspendos Theater to host Opera and Ballet Festival

Aspendos Theater to host Opera and Ballet Festival

Ridley Scott rebuilds Rome for Gladiator II

Ridley Scott rebuilds Rome for 'Gladiator II'
Hollywood mourns James Earl Jones, voice of Darth Vader

Hollywood mourns James Earl Jones, voice of Darth Vader
Colorful discovery in ancient city of Andriake

Colorful discovery in ancient city of Andriake
‘Between Worlds’ by Chiharu Shiota at Istanbul Modern

‘Between Worlds’ by Chiharu Shiota at Istanbul Modern
Vatican thriller Conclave drums up Oscars buzz in Toronto

Vatican thriller 'Conclave' drums up Oscars buzz in Toronto
WORLD Palestinians take new seat at UN General Assembly

Palestinians take new seat at UN General Assembly

Palestinians took a seat among member states at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, a new right accorded to the delegation despite not being a full member of the body.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s inflation decline hinges on continued tight monetary policy: Fitch

Türkiye’s inflation decline hinges on continued tight monetary policy: Fitch

Erich Arispe Morales, Senior Director at Fitch Ratings, emphasized on Monday the necessity for Türkiye to maintain a tight monetary policy to improve and sustainably decrease inflation expectations, anticipating a gradual easing by the first quarter of 2025.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿