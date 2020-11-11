Shish Kebab Recipe: How to Cook & Make Shish Kebab Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)

  • November 11 2020 14:21:00

Shish Kebab Recipe: How to Cook & Make Shish Kebab Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)

Shish Kebab Recipe: How to Cook & Make Shish Kebab Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)

One of the most popular dishes of Turkish cuisine is kebab. Different varieties of kebabs are made in different regions of Turkey. These varieties are often local because similar dishes are made differently in different regions.

Shish kebab is one of the most popular types of kebabs in Turkey. There are basically three types of shish kebab as chicken shish kebab, lamb shish kebab and meat shish kebab. In this post, we share the easiest shish kebab for you. Although kebab is usually eaten outside, you can easily make shish kebab at home with this recipe.

Ingredients:

500 grams ground beef,

2 onions,

1 red pepper,

Salt,

Red powdered pepper,

Cumin,

Black pepper,

Skewers

Instructions:

Chop the onion and peppers finely. It would be better if you use a knife instead of chopper machine to do this process. If you chop it with a chopper machine, the ingredients will lose their taste.

Put the ground beef in a deep bowl. Add spices and chopped vegetables to the ground beef in the bowl and knead the mixture well. Put the kneaded mixture in the fridge for 20 minutes. The reason why the mixture is placed in the refrigerator is to ensure that the meat is tight. Thus, the ground beef will not fall apart while it is attached to the skewers and cooked on the fire.

Take the spicy ground beef by filling your palm. Attach it to the skewer. Spread the ground beef thinly on the skewer. Repeat this process until the ground beef is finished.

Put the shish kebabs on the preheated grill. Grill them by turning over and over. You can serve grilled kebabs with tomato, rice and lavash. If you want, you can add pickles or yoghurt to your service.

 

shish kebap, turkish kebap recipe, shish kebap recipe, shish kebap ingredients,

MOST POPULAR

  1. New virus restrictions imposed in Istanbul, Ankara

    New virus restrictions imposed in Istanbul, Ankara

  2. Ankara’s city council changes name of avenue after residents’ complaints

    Ankara’s city council changes name of avenue after residents’ complaints

  3. Top US diplomat to visit Turkey as part of seven-nation tour

    Top US diplomat to visit Turkey as part of seven-nation tour

  4. Erdoğan congratulates US president-elect Biden, thanks Trump

    Erdoğan congratulates US president-elect Biden, thanks Trump

  5. Turkey outperforms France, US in Caucasus

    Turkey outperforms France, US in Caucasus
Recommended
Red Lentils Recipe: How to Cook & Make Red Lentils Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)

Red Lentils Recipe: How to Cook & Make Red Lentils Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)
Tiramisu Recipe: How to Cook & Make Tiramisu Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)

Tiramisu Recipe: How to Cook & Make Tiramisu Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)
Rava Dosa Recipe: How to Cook & Make Rava Dosa Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)

Rava Dosa Recipe: How to Cook & Make Rava Dosa Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)
Khachapuri (Georgian Cheese Bread) Recipe:How to Cook & Make Khachapuri Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)

Khachapuri (Georgian Cheese Bread) Recipe:How to Cook & Make Khachapuri Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)  
Dolmas Recipe: How to Cook & Make Dolmas Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)

Dolmas Recipe: How to Cook & Make Dolmas Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)
Cornbread Recipe: How to Cook & Make Cornbread Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)

Cornbread Recipe: How to Cook & Make Cornbread Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)
WORLD Sudan braces for up to 200,000 fleeing Ethiopia fighting

Sudan braces for up to 200,000 fleeing Ethiopia fighting

Up to 200,000 refugees could pour into Sudan while fleeing the deadly conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, officials say, while the first details are emerging of largely cut-off civilians under growing strain.
ECONOMY Turkey eases swap limits with foreign lenders

Turkey eases swap limits with foreign lenders

Turkey's banking watchdog on Nov. 11 raised currency limits for swap, forward, option, and other derivative transactions that Turkish lenders execute with non-residents. 
SPORTS Galatasarays presidential election in December

Galatasaray's presidential election in December

Turkish Süper Lig club Galatasaray decided on Nov. 10 to hold an election for the next president and board in December.