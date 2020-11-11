Shish Kebab Recipe: How to Cook & Make Shish Kebab Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)

One of the most popular dishes of Turkish cuisine is kebab. Different varieties of kebabs are made in different regions of Turkey. These varieties are often local because similar dishes are made differently in different regions.

Shish kebab is one of the most popular types of kebabs in Turkey. There are basically three types of shish kebab as chicken shish kebab, lamb shish kebab and meat shish kebab. In this post, we share the easiest shish kebab for you. Although kebab is usually eaten outside, you can easily make shish kebab at home with this recipe.

Ingredients:

500 grams ground beef,

2 onions,

1 red pepper,

Salt,

Red powdered pepper,

Cumin,

Black pepper,

Skewers

Instructions:

Chop the onion and peppers finely. It would be better if you use a knife instead of chopper machine to do this process. If you chop it with a chopper machine, the ingredients will lose their taste.

Put the ground beef in a deep bowl. Add spices and chopped vegetables to the ground beef in the bowl and knead the mixture well. Put the kneaded mixture in the fridge for 20 minutes. The reason why the mixture is placed in the refrigerator is to ensure that the meat is tight. Thus, the ground beef will not fall apart while it is attached to the skewers and cooked on the fire.

Take the spicy ground beef by filling your palm. Attach it to the skewer. Spread the ground beef thinly on the skewer. Repeat this process until the ground beef is finished.

Put the shish kebabs on the preheated grill. Grill them by turning over and over. You can serve grilled kebabs with tomato, rice and lavash. If you want, you can add pickles or yoghurt to your service.