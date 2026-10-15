Shipwreck sheds light on ancient maritime trade

ANTALYA

Researchers believe the ship may have departed from a port along the Levantine coast and been heading toward Troy or Crete when it sank.

Amphorae dating back approximately 4,400 to 4,700 years, recovered from what may be the world’s oldest shipwreck near Kekova Island off Antalya, are shedding light on ancient maritime trade and cultural connections across the eastern Mediterranean, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has said.



“We are bringing to light the traces of the world’s oldest shipwreck in the Blue Homeland,” Ersoy said in a social media post, highlighting the significance of underwater excavations at the site.



The amphorae, believed to have been used to transport olive oil or wine, provide evidence of trade networks linking different parts of the eastern Mediterranean during the Early Bronze Age. Clay analyses suggest that the vessels were probably produced in workshops in the Jordan Valley, Ersoy said.



The discovery of similar amphorae near the pyramids of Giza, Saqqara and Abusir in Egypt, as well as in Troy and Crete, is helping researchers understand the maritime routes that connected distant communities.



“Clay analyses indicate that the amphorae were probably produced in workshops in the Jordan Valley,” Ersoy said. “The discovery of similar examples in Egypt, Troy and Crete is of great importance for understanding the trade networks that connected different regions by sea.”



The initial remains were identified during underwater archaeological surveys conducted by Akdeniz University in previous years. Samples taken from the amphorae suggested that the vessel could date to the Early Bronze Age.



Excavations began in 2026 with permission from the Culture and Tourism Ministry, under the direction of the Antalya Museum and the scientific supervision of associate professor Hakan Öniz.



Researchers believe the ship may have departed from a port along the Levantine coast and been heading toward Troy or Crete when it sank.



One of the amphorae recovered from the site has drawn particular attention because of nine distinct markings on its surface and two holes in its body.



Examinations suggest that the vessel may have been a churn used to make cheese or butter. The find has raised the possibility that sailors transported goats aboard ships during long voyages, milked them and produced their own dairy products at sea.



The discovery therefore offers insights not only into ancient commercial networks but also into the diet and daily lives of seafarers during the period.