Ship with 906-bed capacity to provide accommodation to survivors

HATAY

A ship with a capacity of 906 beds has docked at İskenderun Port to provide accommodation services to the earthquake victims.

After the ship with 400 cabins and 1,056 beds was brought to the port by the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry, the Transportation and Infrastructure Ministry also took action and reached an agreement with a ro-ro ship with a capacity of 906 beds.

The ship was docked at İskenderun Port on Feb. 20.

It was stated that accommodation services will be provided to the earthquake victims on the ship with a capacity of 906 beds.

Meanwhile, the Turkish army’s cargo ship TCG İskenderun took charge in the region.

Some of the people who got injured in the quakes were transported to the neighboring province of Mersin from İskenderun Port by TCG İskenderun ship.

Some 327 patients were taken to hospitals in Mersin in three trips with the ship converted into a field hospital.

Working as a volunteer on TCG İskenderun, a physician stated that they performed simple medical interventions of the patients while the ship was en route.

Two women also gave birth on the ship, he added.