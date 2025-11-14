Ship and yacht industry sees record exports in 10 months

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s ship, yacht and related services sector achieved a historic milestone in the first ten months of this year, recording exports worth $1.8 billion, the highest January–October figure ever.

The industry, known for producing high-quality, innovative and engineering-driven products, continues to attract strong global demand, pushing exports to unprecedented levels.

According to data from the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM), Türkiye’s overall exports rose by 3.9 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching $224.6 billion. Within this total, the ship and yacht sector stood out with a 16.3 percent increase, securing a 0.9 percent share of the country’s exports.

Norway emerged as the industry’s top export destination with $325.9 million. It was followed by Denmark with $172.8 million, Greece with $164.4 million, the Marshall Islands with $163.6 million and the United Arab Emirates with $139.2 million. Exports to Denmark soared to $172.3 million in the January-October period.

The notable export markets for the local industry were the U.S. with $94.3 million, the UAE with $84.2 million, France with $78.1 million and Norway with $70.4 million.

On a regional basis, Istanbul led the sector with exports totaling $1.03 billion, followed by Yalova with $453.4 million, Bursa with $72.1 million, Kocaeli with $70.9 million and Ankara with $53.2 million.

Cem Seven, head of the Ship, Yacht and Marine Services Exporters' Association, emphasized that Northern Europe, along with other European countries, continues to remain a key target market for the sector.

He noted that the association aims to expand its export share in Canada, while also strengthening its presence across various product groups in the Gulf and Middle Eastern countries.