Ship and yacht exports climb 79 percent in first quarter

Ship and yacht exports climb 79 percent in first quarter

ISTANBUL
Ship and yacht exports climb 79 percent in first quarter

Türkiye’s ship, yacht and related services sector recorded a strong surge in the first quarter of 2026, with exports climbing 78.6 percent compared to the same period a year earlier.

According to figures from the Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TİM), the industry’s sales rose from $327.6 million to $585 million.

Norway emerged as the leading destination, with exports at $183.6 million. Malta followed with $77.4 million, while the U.K. and France each accounted for $68 million. Exports to the United Arab Emirates amounted to $34.1 million. Other prominent markets included the Marshall Islands, Panama, Tunisia, Greece and Singapore.

Cem Seven, Chairman of the Ship, Yacht and Services Exporters’ Association (GYHİB), explained that the sharp rise was not only driven by demand but also by delivery schedule adjustments. Several ships and yachts originally slated for December 2025 were delivered in January and February, boosting first-quarter figures, he said, noting that such shifts are common in the industry.

On the global stage, ship and yacht exports reached between $120 billion and $140 billion, according to Seven. China led the market in 2025 with $63 billion, followed by South Korea at around $30 billion and Japan in third place. Türkiye ranked 12th with an export volume of $1.9–2.2 billion, with final figures expected to be confirmed during the summer, said Seven.

Seven emphasized that Turkish shipyards are increasingly favored by Northern European buyers. He highlighted that vessels are built in line with international standards, offering not only quality and sustainability but also superior performance compared to many foreign competitors. This reputation, he said, is a key factor behind Türkiye’s growing presence in global shipbuilding.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US military begins to blockade Hormuz, Iran threatens ports in Mideast

US military begins to blockade Hormuz, Iran threatens ports in Mideast
LATEST NEWS

  1. US military begins to blockade Hormuz, Iran threatens ports in Mideast

    US military begins to blockade Hormuz, Iran threatens ports in Mideast

  2. CHP's Ankara head jailed in İzmir corruption case

    CHP's Ankara head jailed in İzmir corruption case

  3. Authorities detain hundreds in large-scale narcotics raids

    Authorities detain hundreds in large-scale narcotics raids

  4. Nouri al-Maliki's chances dim, Iraqi leaders revisit PM bid

    Nouri al-Maliki's chances dim, Iraqi leaders revisit PM bid

  5. Germany's Merz insists coalition on track after energy prices row

    Germany's Merz insists coalition on track after energy prices row
Recommended
Retail sales rises 16 percent annually in February

Retail sales rises 16 percent annually in February
Türkiye’s automotive production decline in first quarter

Türkiye’s automotive production decline in first quarter
Türkiye runs current account deficit of $7.5 billion in February

Türkiye runs current account deficit of $7.5 billion in February
Türkiye’s fiber internet subscribers double in five years

Türkiye’s fiber internet subscribers double in five years
Finance Minister Şimşek to hold talks in New York

Finance Minister Şimşek to hold talks in New York
War, uncertainties cast shadow over IMF-World Bank meetings

War, uncertainties cast shadow over IMF-World Bank meetings
Spains Sanchez seeks closer China ties amid strains with US

Spain's Sanchez seeks closer China ties amid strains with US
WORLD US military begins to blockade Hormuz, Iran threatens ports in Mideast

US military begins to blockade Hormuz, Iran threatens ports in Mideast

The U.S. military vowed to blockade all Iranian ports starting Monday, part of efforts to force Tehran into agreeing to open the crucial Strait of Hormuz and accepting a peace deal. Iran responded with threats on all ports in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, taking aim at U.S.-allied countries.

ECONOMY Retail sales rises 16 percent annually in February

Retail sales rises 16 percent annually in February

Retail sales volume in February increased by 15.6 percent year-on-year, while overall trade sales volume rose 4 percent, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on April 13.
SPORTS Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray’s grip on the Süper Lig title race tightened on the night of April 12 as a frustrating 1-1 home draw against mid-table Kocaelispor allowed archrival Fenerbahçe to close within two points of the summit.  
﻿