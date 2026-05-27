Turkish airports handle over 8 million flights in five years

ANKARA

Turkish airports handled more than 8 million civil commercial flights between 2021 and 2025, according to data from the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ).

The total number of takeoffs and landings during the five-year period reached 8.08 million. Over the same period, Türkiye expanded its aviation infrastructure with the opening of Çukurova, Rize-Artvin and Yeni Tokat airports.

Istanbul Airport stood out as the first airport in Europe to implement simultaneous triple independent runway operations, allowing three aircraft to take off or land independently at the same time. Capacity was also increased at airports such as Antalya and Ankara Esenboğa through new facility investments.

Civil commercial flight traffic rose steadily after the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of flights increased from 1.2 million in 2021 to 1.49 million in 2022 as pandemic-related impacts eased. It climbed further to 1.69 million in 2023 and reached 1.77 million in 2024.

Flight traffic continued its upward trend in 2025, rising 8.8 percent year-on-year to 1.93 million.

Of the total traffic recorded over the five-year period, 4.29 million flights were on domestic routes, while 3.79 million were international.

Istanbul Airport alone accounted for more than a quarter of the total traffic, with 2.28 million takeoffs and landings recorded during the period.