Sharp drop in German factory output stokes recession fears

Sharp drop in German factory output stokes recession fears

BERLIN
Sharp drop in German factory output stokes recession fears

German industrial production fell more sharply than expected in August, data showed Wednesday, reviving fears of a recession in Europe's largest economy as it reels from U.S. tariffs.

Data from the statistical office Destatis showed that from July to August, industrial production fell by 4.3 percent, much further than the one percent decline anticipated by analysts surveyed by Factset.

Following a contraction in GDP of 0.3 percent in the second quarter, the latest figures show "that the risk of yet another quarter of contraction and thus an outright technical recession is very real", said economist Carsten Brzeski of ING bank.

Later on Wednesday, Economy Minister Katherina Reiche will present the government's growth forecasts for the current year and 2026.

After two years of recession, Germany is struggling to kickstart its economy while contending with high energy prices, slowing demand and fierce foreign competition.

The decline in production in August is mainly due to a sharp drop in the embattled automotive industry, where output was down 18.5 percent.

Mechanical engineering production also fell by 6.2 percent after a 9.2 percent increase in July.

The pharmaceutical industry saw a drop in output of 10.3 percent.

Over the summer German industry had to deal with the introduction of new U.S. tariffs, set at a level of 15 percent for most products from the European Union.

An uptick in purchases before the tariffs came into effect had given a boost to German exports.

However, according to Brezski "it increasingly looks as if this upswing was almost entirely the result of the frontloading of US products in anticipation of looming tariffs".

While new domestic orders significantly increased in August, weak foreign demand "is holding back business development," the economy ministry said in a statement on Wednesday's figures.

The data paint a "mixed picture" and reflect "the high level of geopolitical uncertainties," the statement added.

factory ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UK ex-PM Sunak lands roles at Microsoft, Anthropic

UK ex-PM Sunak lands roles at Microsoft, Anthropic
LATEST NEWS

  1. UK ex-PM Sunak lands roles at Microsoft, Anthropic

    UK ex-PM Sunak lands roles at Microsoft, Anthropic

  2. New Zealand, Singapore sign strategic partnership deal

    New Zealand, Singapore sign strategic partnership deal

  3. ECB eyes keeping rates steady for now, show minutes

    ECB eyes keeping rates steady for now, show minutes

  4. No end in sight to US shutdown despite Trump pressure

    No end in sight to US shutdown despite Trump pressure

  5. Venezuela opposition leader Maria Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize

    Venezuela opposition leader Maria Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize
Recommended
ECB eyes keeping rates steady for now, show minutes

ECB eyes keeping rates steady for now, show minutes
No end in sight to US shutdown despite Trump pressure

No end in sight to US shutdown despite Trump pressure
Silver price hits decades high as gold rush eases

Silver price hits decades high as gold rush eases
Pope Leo condemns luxury of wealthy amid plight of poor

Pope Leo condemns luxury of wealthy amid plight of poor
EU woos developing nations at investment forum

EU woos developing nations at investment forum
World economy not doing as badly as feared, IMF chief says

World economy not doing as badly as feared, IMF chief says
Some Fed officials could have backed no rate cut: Minutes

Some Fed officials could have backed no rate cut: Minutes
WORLD Venezuela opposition leader Maria Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize

Venezuela opposition leader Maria Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize

The Nobel Peace Prize was on Friday awarded to Venezuela's opposition leader and democracy activist Maria Corina Machado, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said.
ECONOMY UK ex-PM Sunak lands roles at Microsoft, Anthropic

UK ex-PM Sunak lands roles at Microsoft, Anthropic

Former British prime minister Rishi Sunak will take up senior advisory roles at U.S. companies Microsoft and Anthropic, an artificial intelligence startup, according to a U.K. government document.
SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿