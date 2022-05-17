Shanghai says ‘zero-Covid’ achieved but millions still in lockdown

  • May 17 2022 09:20:00

Shanghai says ‘zero-Covid’ achieved but millions still in lockdown

SHANGHAI
Shanghai says ‘zero-Covid’ achieved but millions still in lockdown

Shanghai on Tuesday declared it had achieved "zero-Covid" across all its districts, sparking derision on social media as millions in China’s biggest city remained under lockdown.

Confronted with its worst outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic, China -- the last major economy still closed off to the world -- put the city of 25 million under heavy restrictions in early April.

The government’s insistence on squashing the Omicron variant-driven outbreak prompted rare protests and angry scuffles with authorities as Shanghai residents reject the prolonged confinement and food shortages.

"All 16 districts of Shanghai have already achieved zero-Covid at the community level," Shanghai health commission official Zhao Dandan told reporters on Tuesday.

That means none of the over 1,000 new infections recorded on Tuesday was detected outside of quarantined areas, city authorities said.

Vice mayor Chen Tong said Sunday that the city would gradually reopen businesses starting this week, without giving specifics.

But millions in Shanghai were still unable to leave their residential compounds on Tuesday.

More than 3.8 million people officially were still under the strictest forms of lockdown in the city, according to official figures.

China’s strategy to achieve zero Covid cases includes strict border closures, length quarantines, mass testing and rapid, targeted lockdowns.

Social media erupted in disbelief at the gap between official statements and the reality of life under an enduring lockdown.

"Since society has reached Covid-zero, why are people in Songjiang district still only allowed to go out once every two days?" a blogger on the Twitter-like Weibo asked.

"Is this a parallel universe Shanghai?" asked another.

In some areas of the city, restrictions have even been quietly tightened in recent days.

Live video broadcast Tuesday by Chinese media showed crowds gathering at Shanghai’s Hongqiao Railway Station as train services leaving the city resumed.

People are only allowed to leave Shanghai after receiving permission and taking multiple Covid tests.

China has shown no sign of giving up its protracted struggle to maintain zero Covid cases, despite the mounting economic costs of miserable retail, house and car sales and climbing unemployment.

Beijing is mass testing residents almost every day after a surge in cases -- counted in the dozens each day but still enough to prompt tight restrictions on movement and association.

Millions of people in the capital have been ordered to work from home and transport services have been suspended as people feared a repeat of Shanghai’s lockdown chaos.

COVID-19,

WORLD Musk hints at paying less for Twitter than his $44B offer

Musk hints at paying less for Twitter than his $44B offer
MOST POPULAR

  1. Ferry services between Turkey and Greek islands gaining momentum

    Ferry services between Turkey and Greek islands gaining momentum

  2. AI initiatives in Turkey decupled in 5 years: Expert

    AI initiatives in Turkey decupled in 5 years: Expert

  3. Sweden to send delegation to overcome Turkey’s objections to NATO bid

    Sweden to send delegation to overcome Turkey’s objections to NATO bid

  4. ‘Genocide theories bring fighting in region’: Russian official

    ‘Genocide theories bring fighting in region’: Russian official

  5. Police seize Hebrew bible worth $2.5 million in Turkey’s west

    Police seize Hebrew bible worth $2.5 million in Turkey’s west
Recommended
Musk hints at paying less for Twitter than his $44B offer

Musk hints at paying less for Twitter than his $44B offer
Jerusalem archbishop condemns police raid at journalist’s funeral

Jerusalem archbishop condemns police raid at journalist’s funeral
Rescue mission under way at Azovstal as hundreds evacuated

Rescue mission under way at Azovstal as hundreds evacuated
Buffalo shooting latest example of targeted racial violence

Buffalo shooting latest example of targeted racial violence
India open to exporting wheat to needy nations despite ban

India open to exporting wheat to needy nations despite ban
Independent probe points to Israeli fire in journalist death

Independent probe points to Israeli fire in journalist death
WORLD Musk hints at paying less for Twitter than his $44B offer

Musk hints at paying less for Twitter than his $44B offer

Tesla CEO Elon Musk gave the strongest hint yet Monday that he would like to pay less for Twitter than his $44 billion offer made last month.

ECONOMY Turkey’s tourism sector to grow twice rate of national economy

Turkey’s tourism sector to grow twice rate of national economy

Turkey’s travel and tourism’s GDP is forecasted to grow at an average rate of 5.5 percent annually between over the next decade, more than twice the 2.5 percent growth rate of country’s overall economy, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council’s (WTTC) latest Economic Impact Report (EIR).
SPORTS Athletes race to 2,365-meter-high summit of Mount Tahtalı

Athletes race to 2,365-meter-high summit of Mount Tahtalı

Runners from all over the world assembled in the Mediterranean province of Antalya for the much-awaited Corendon Airlines Tahtalı Run to Sky competition held between May 13 and 15.