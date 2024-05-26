Severe turbulence injures THY crew member on domestic flight

ISTANBUL
A Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to İzmir encountered severe turbulence, causing significant injury to a cabin crew member.

The Airbus A321 aircraft hit turbulence shortly after the pilot’s warning to fasten seat belts prior to a sudden altitude loss.

A crew member with just two months on the job was thrown to the ceiling and then fell hard to the floor, resulting in a broken backbone. Passengers reportedly experienced moments of fear during the incident.

Upon landing in İzmir, the injured crew member was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment. Medical staff confirmed that the crew member had suffered a broken vertebra and was receiving necessary care.

This incident underscores the risks posed by severe turbulence, which has been increasingly noted in recent reports.

In a similar event on May 21, a Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore experienced turbulence over the Indian Ocean, leading to the death of one passenger and injuries to dozens.

Following the incident, Singapore Airlines implemented stricter safety measures, including ceasing food and beverage service while the seat belt sign is on and instructing the crew to remain seated at such times.

These incidents highlight the importance of not only fastening seatbelts during flights but also tightening them securely to ensure they are firmly held in place.

Loose seatbelts can lead to severe injuries during sudden turbulence, as passengers can be thrown from their seats and collide with overhead compartments or the cabin ceiling.

Experts note that turbulence, intensified by climate change, poses significant risks, even though it rarely causes crashes. Pilots typically circumnavigate around turbulent cumulonimbus clouds. However, clear air turbulence, which is not easily detectable, can cause unexpected shaking.

To mitigate the risks, airlines are urged to enhance passenger safety instructions and crew training, stressing the importance of tightening seat belts.

