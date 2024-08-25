Severe floods leave one dead, one missing in central provinces

Severe floods leave one dead, one missing in central provinces

NEVŞEHİR
Teams carried out search operations for a missing person on Aug. 25 after torrential downpours in the Central Anatolian provinces led to widespread flooding, resulting in one death.

Sudden and relentless rainfall wreaked havoc in the central province of Kırşehir, killing a 52-year-old shepherd. His body was found near the province about 4 kilometers from the place where he went missing, according to media reports.

In another flood-hit in Kayseri, one person was reported missing, as numerous houses were submerged in floodwaters as a result of the severe flood.

As rescue teams helped people stuck in their homes after landslides in the region, the teams also started intense search and rescue operations for the missing person.

“Our crews got to work immediately with the aim of reaching our stranded compatriots who were affected by the flooding tragedy in the Bünyan district. An ongoing search is being conducted for the missing citizen,” Kayseri Governor Gökmen Çiçek said in a statement on social media, adding that they had rescued a total of 40 citizens.

A total of three vehicles were damaged by the falling rock fragments from fairy chimneys during the flood that followed the downpour in another central province of Nevşehir, but the crews managed to rescue the individuals who were stuck in their cars.

According to the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) statement, the teams continue efforts to manage the flooding in the Black Sea region as well.

