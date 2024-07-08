Severe floods kills 2 in country’s north, east

Torrential downpours in the northern and eastern provinces of the country have precipitated widespread flooding, resulting in the deaths of two individuals who were swept away by the deluge.

Intense rainfall inundated the northern province of Ordu beginning the afternoon of July 7, with precipitation reaching approximately 100 kilograms per square meter in its two districts, İkizce and Çaybaşı.

Local media captured photos of the excessive rainfall that triggered landslides, mudslides, water inundation and river overflows in various locations of the city.

In the district of Çaybaşı, an 83-year-old woman lost her life when she slipped into the water while attempting to cross a culvert. After extensive search efforts, rescue teams recovered her body approximately a kilometer from where she was swept away.

Sudden and powerful rainfall inflicted substantial damage in the eastern province of Muş, submerging numerous homes and agricultural fields.

A 20-year-old woman succumbed to the floods despite the fervent rescue efforts of bystanders. Search and rescue teams subsequently retrieved Karataş’s body from the floodwaters.

Villagers, lamenting the recurrent nature of such natural disasters in the region, implored local authorities to take adequate preventive measures.

The Malazgirt District Governor’s Office initiated an investigation into the incident and deployed emergency aid teams to assist affected residents.

In a written statement, the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) reported the evacuation of several neighborhoods in Samsun due to the ongoing flood risk. In the district of Sarıkamış in Kars, heavy rainfall has caused water inundations, while Ağrı also experienced flooding.

Meteorologists indicated that the flood risk persisted for 13 out of the country's 81 provinces on July 8.

