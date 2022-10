Several killed in mine blast in Türkiye's Black Sea coast

AMASRA

At least 14 coalminers died on Oct. 14 when a blast tore through a mine on Türkiye’s Black Sea coast, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said, dramatically raising the inital death toll.

Soylu also confirmed early reports that 49 people were still trapped down the mine in the town of Amasra, where rescuers were trying to dig through hundreds of metres of hard rock to reach them.