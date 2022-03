Several injured in Bolu tunnel pile-up

ISTANBUL

Several passengers have been injured in a 18-vehicle pile-up in Bolu tunnel on March 19. The accident involved minibuses, cars and trucks.

Some 17 people were injured in the accident, according to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

Following the accident, the highway connecting Istanbul and Ankara was closed to traffic on Istanbul direction.

Emergency teams were dispatched to area.