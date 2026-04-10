Several detained in ops on two CHP-run municipalities in graft probe

MERSİN

Turkish authorities have detained multiple officials, including a deputy mayor, in raids on the municipalities of Mersin’s Yenişehir district and Bolu as part of the crackdown targeting municipalities run by the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).

Police teams searched the southern city of Mersin’s Yenişehir Municipality offices as part of the investigation into alleged bid rigging, bribery and extortion, local media reported on April 10.

Authorities issued detention warrants for around 30 individuals as part of the probe, including deputy mayors, department heads and company representatives linked to the municipality, reports said.

In a separate but parallel development, Bolu Deputy Mayor Leyla Beykoz and council member Aydan Özdemir were detained as part of the ongoing extortion investigation and transferred to the provincial gendarmerie command following medical checks.

The Bolu investigation follows an earlier raid last week, during which authorities seized documents from the municipality.

The probe is part of a broader case that has already led to arrests.

On Feb. 28, several suspects, including Bolu Mayor Tanju Özcan and another deputy mayor identified by initials S.C., were detained and later arrested.

Prosecutors allege that Özcan sought to obtain unjust financial benefits from certain chain supermarkets operating in Bolu.

These operations are the latest in a series of investigations targeting CHP mayors over the past year. Several opposition municipal leaders, including Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, are currently facing detention or trial.