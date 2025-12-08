Seven Roman columns to rise again in Amasra after 2,000 years

BARTIN

Archaeologists at the ancient city of Amastris, nestled in the popular Black Sea tourist province of Bartın, are raising seven massive 2nd-century Roman marble columns back to their original places, rebuilding a grand Corinthian portico that will stand again after nearly two millennia underground, with the restored site set to open to visitors in 2026.

The stoa, revealed three years ago, is being rebuilt in line with its authentic Roman-era design. Professor Fatma Bağdatlı Çam, head of the Bartın University Archaeology Research and Application Center, said the findings show that the structure, dated to the mid-2nd century A.D., was a grand Roman portico built in the Corinthian order with finely crafted green-columned superstructure elements.

Founded as Sesamos in the seventh century B.C. and later rebuilt by Queen Amastris during the Hellenistic period, the ancient settlement hosted numerous civilizations, including the Romans, Byzantines and Genoese. After the town was incorporated into the Ottoman Empire in 1461, much of its ancient heritage remained underground until recent excavations began. The column fragments discovered in 2014 during school construction in the Kum district were unearthed in a 2017 rescue dig conducted by the Amasra Museum Directorate.

The Amastris ancient city project resumed in 2022 and in 2024, the site was declared an official scientific excavation area by presidential decree.

During the last three years of excavation, two main areas — the stoa and the "bedesten," known as the Roman bath — have yielded significant finds, including a head of Alexander the Great, sculptures of a Nymphe and a Lares figure, an amulet, more than 1,000 coins from various eras, seven marble columns measuring 6 meters in height and multiple inscription fragments.

In 2025 alone, four inscription pieces, 65 coins, a key ring, a bronze pin, 13 marble sculptures and architectural decoration elements were delivered to the Amasra Museum.

The marble column fragments discovered on site are now being reassembled with machinery and placed back in their original positions. By the end of this year, the reerection of all seven Roman-era columns and the installation of superstructure blocks are expected to be completed. The area is planned to be opened to visitors after being designated an archaeological site in 2026.

Çam said the reconstruction process marks an important milestone. “The discovery of these marble columns during school construction triggered the start of this work. In 2022, the Amasra Museum Directorate launched the rescue excavation, and in 2024, the site was designated a scientific excavation area. Our goal since 2022 has been to uncover the stoa built entirely of marble columns from the Roman era. Three columns were raised in 2024. In 2025, all column fragments and architectural blocks from the western section were uncovered and brought to the assembly phase,” she said.

“These finds show that the structure, dated to the mid-2nd century A.D., was a magnificent Roman portico. With its Corinthian-order design and green-columned superstructure, it represents a refined level of craftsmanship and an impressive architectural achievement of its time. The artifacts found in 2025 have been placed in the display area. After the site is declared an archaeological area in 2026, we plan to open it to both domestic and international visitors. Once it welcomes visitors, we believe it will become an important tourism destination for the Western Black Sea region,” she added.