Seven PKK members 'neutralized' in Syria, Iraq

ANKARA

The Defense Ministry has reported the "neutralization" of seven PKK members in operations conducted in Syria and Iraq.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to indicate that the individuals in question have surrendered, been killed or captured.

Four of them were "neutralized" in northern Syria, within the Euphrates Shield operation region, and three in northern Iraq's Hakurk region

The Euphrates Shield, launched in 2016, is the first of three cross-border campaigns aimed at "preventing the formation of a terror corridor" along Türkiye’s southern border.

The subsequent operations were Olive Branch in 2018 and Peace Spring in 2019.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

The ministry's announcement follows the "neutralization" of 17 PKK members the previous day in the Metina and Gara regions of Iraq and the Peace Spring operation region in Syria.

It also reported the discovery of a PKK shelter in northern Iraq. The shelter contained a significant cache of ammunition, including rocket launchers, homemade explosives and mines.