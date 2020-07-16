Seven killed in reconnaissance plane crash in Van

VAN- Anadolu Agency
Seven security personnel were killed after their reconnaissance plane crashed in a mountain in Turkey's Van province, the country’s interior minister said early on July 16.

“Our teams have informed us that we have lost seven heroes, two of them are the pilots,” Süleyman Soylu told reporters in the eastern province.

The plane crashed at an altitude of 2,200 meters (7218 feet) on Mount Artos, Soylu added.

The aircraft took off from Van Ferit Melen Airport at 6.35 p.m. local time (1535GMT).

The 2015 model-plane was missioned for reconnaissance and surveillance in Van and Hakkari provinces since Monday, said Soylu.

He said the pilots contacted the tower for the last time when they were around Başkale district at 10.32 p.m. (1932GMT).

At around 10.45 p.m. (1945GMT), radar and communication were completely stopped, he added.

Soylu later arrived in the region where the plane crashed. 

2 special forces killed in Siirt

Meanwhile, two special police forces personnel were killed in southeastern Siirt province, the Turkish Interior Ministry said on July 16. 

The ministry said the pair died at a hospital after sustaining injuries during an anti-terror operation July 15 in the Pervari District of Siirt.

Four special police forces personnel were injured during the operation.

Two of the injured were taken to Şırnak Military Hospital.

