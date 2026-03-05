Turkish universities launch Thrace, Marmara quake monitoring network

Turkish universities launch Thrace, Marmara quake monitoring network

ÇANAKKALE
Turkish universities launch Thrace, Marmara quake monitoring network

Six Turkish universities have launched a 24/7, real-time geodetic monitoring network to track earthquake-related ground deformation across Thrace and the Southern Marmara region.

Named TR-TRAK-GNSS, the initiative will use Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) technology to continuously monitor seismic and tectonic activity from 28 strategically located stations, according to Professor Cüneyt Erenoğlu, rector of Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University.

Erenoğlu said the system is designed to evolve into a major scientific and early-warning infrastructure capable of detecting tectonic deformation in real time and identifying structural movements in buildings across cities and university campuses.

Once fully deployed, the network will form a continuous monitoring ring encircling Thrace and Southern Marmara.

Comparable examples are rare in Türkiye, making the initiative a pioneering effort within a university consortium, he added.

Erenoğlu said the project will be financed through each participating university’s Scientific Research Projects (BAP) resources, with institutions covering the installation costs of GNSS stations within their own areas of responsibility.

By using low-cost GNSS devices — up to five times more economical than conventional systems — the project is expected to deliver high scientific value while keeping costs under control.

Highlighting the role of universities in disaster resilience, Erenoğlu said campus safety has evolved from a project-based approach into a strategic priority.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each

Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each

    Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each

  2. Former top officials of Turkish business group get suspended prison sentences

    Former top officials of Turkish business group get suspended prison sentences

  3. Court drops İmamoğlu case over alleged insult to AKP official

    Court drops İmamoğlu case over alleged insult to AKP official

  4. Fidan to push for common Turkic stance on regional conflicts

    Fidan to push for common Turkic stance on regional conflicts

  5. Gulf countries frustrated with lack of notice, defense help

    Gulf countries frustrated with lack of notice, defense help
Recommended
Former top officials of Turkish business group get suspended prison sentences

Former top officials of Turkish business group get suspended prison sentences
Court drops İmamoğlu case over alleged insult to AKP official

Court drops İmamoğlu case over alleged insult to AKP official
Fidan to push for common Turkic stance on regional conflicts

Fidan to push for common Turkic stance on regional conflicts
Erdoğan urges return to diplomacy amid Iran tensions

Erdoğan urges return to diplomacy amid Iran tensions
Türkiye, Spain social media wave highlights friendship forged through crises

Türkiye, Spain social media wave highlights friendship forged through crises
Türkiye’s iconic Eastern Express wraps up season with over 10,000 passengers

Türkiye’s iconic Eastern Express wraps up season with over 10,000 passengers
Türkiye mulls mandatory lawyer representation for high-value property deeds

Türkiye mulls mandatory lawyer representation for high-value property deeds
WORLD Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each

Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each

Russia and Ukraine exchanged 300 POWs each on Friday, both sides said, the second round of a swap that has seen 500 soldiers from both sides returning home.
ECONOMY Number of foreign-owned companies increase in Türkiye

Number of foreign-owned companies increase in Türkiye

The number of foreign-controlled businesses in Türkiye edged higher in 2024, climbing modestly from 10,673 in 2023 to 11,086, according to fresh data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on March 6.  
SPORTS Galatasaray’s lead faces tough test at Beşiktaş

Galatasaray’s lead faces tough test at Beşiktaş

Defending champion Galatasaray heads into a high-stakes Istanbul derby against a revitalized Beşiktaş on March 7 in a clash that could either cement its lead atop Süper Lig standings or blow the title race wide open.  
﻿