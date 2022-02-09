Serving in Atatürk’s Mausoleum requires heavy training

  • February 09 2022 07:00:00

Serving in Atatürk’s Mausoleum requires heavy training

ANKARA
Serving in Atatürk’s Mausoleum requires heavy training

In order to serve as a guard and join the outstanding regiment at Anıtkabir, the resting place of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder and the first president of the Turkish Republic, one has to undergo extensive training.

Changing of the guard at Anıtkabir, which is considered the epitome of ceremonial excellence and regimental discipline, and its impressive soldiers assigned to do that continue to draw attention.

However, having the privilege of standing guard and keeping watch at the resting place of Atatürk, which ranks top of the bucket list of many visitors to the Turkish capital, requires a set of fairly stringent selection criteria and an exhaustive training process.

At least 1.80 meters in height, proper diction and endurance are required for specially selected volunteers from the training units of the Army, Navy and Air Forces to serve in Atatürk’s Mausoleum. Another required criterion is the absence of tattoos on the hands or the face.

After meeting the requirements, the soldiers are again selected by experts and commanders to be part of the ceremonial team, but this time, a tough training process awaits those who qualify for this honor.

The number of soldiers standing guard - like statues - in Anıtkabir increases according to the nature of the ceremony at the landmark, and the guard places are diversified. However, soldiers stand guard at seven specific places of the site under normal conditions.

The changing of the guard ceremony takes place in Anıtkabir at certain times of the day, attracting the attention of all visitors and causing dozens of cameras or smartphones to appear. Moves and the proper steps of the soldiers during this ceremony remain impressive.

“Sometimes there are such moments that can’t be told, only lived. That’s what it feels like to serve in Anıtkabir,” said Sinan Tekçe, a soldier, adding that it is an indescribable feeling to serve in the presence of Atatürk.

Turkey,

WORLD Union says Starbucks fired organizing committee at US store

Union says Starbucks fired organizing committee at US store
MOST POPULAR

  1. Construction near iconic mosque sparks row

    Construction near iconic mosque sparks row

  2. Rain, strong winds disrupt daily life in Istanbul

    Rain, strong winds disrupt daily life in Istanbul

  3. NATO chief thanks Erdoğan for efforts to solve Ukraine crisis

    NATO chief thanks Erdoğan for efforts to solve Ukraine crisis

  4. Greece seeking ways to counter Turkish drones

    Greece seeking ways to counter Turkish drones

  5. Most expensive airline ticket sold at 33,000 Turkish Liras last year

    Most expensive airline ticket sold at 33,000 Turkish Liras last year
Recommended
Documentary movie on Turkish ‘Robinson Granny’ wins awards

Documentary movie on Turkish ‘Robinson Granny’ wins awards
Over 500 kilograms of cocaine seized on Turkish-flagged ship off Guinea

Over 500 kilograms of cocaine seized on Turkish-flagged ship off Guinea
Most expensive airline ticket sold at 33,000 Turkish Liras last year

Most expensive airline ticket sold at 33,000 Turkish Liras last year
Most divorcees fail to pay alimony, show data

Most divorcees fail to pay alimony, show data
Azerbaijan to host Teknofest this May

Azerbaijan to host Teknofest this May
Turkey reports 111,096 new coronavirus cases, 241 more deaths

Turkey reports 111,096 new coronavirus cases, 241 more deaths
WORLD Union says Starbucks fired organizing committee at US store

Union says Starbucks fired organizing committee at US store

A union representing Starbucks employees on Tuesday accused the coffee chain of firing workers attempting to organize in the US state of Tennessee.
ECONOMY Nissan hikes net profit forecast again despite chip shortage

Nissan hikes net profit forecast again despite chip shortage

Nissan on Feb. 8 hiked its annual net profit forecast again on strong interim results, aiming to weather the global chip shortage as it shifts focus to electric vehicles.
SPORTS Tuchel tests positive

Tuchel tests positive

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could miss his side’s trip to Abu Dhabi this week for the Club World Cup after testing positive for COVID-19.