Serving in Atatürk’s Mausoleum requires heavy training

ANKARA

In order to serve as a guard and join the outstanding regiment at Anıtkabir, the resting place of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder and the first president of the Turkish Republic, one has to undergo extensive training.

Changing of the guard at Anıtkabir, which is considered the epitome of ceremonial excellence and regimental discipline, and its impressive soldiers assigned to do that continue to draw attention.

However, having the privilege of standing guard and keeping watch at the resting place of Atatürk, which ranks top of the bucket list of many visitors to the Turkish capital, requires a set of fairly stringent selection criteria and an exhaustive training process.

At least 1.80 meters in height, proper diction and endurance are required for specially selected volunteers from the training units of the Army, Navy and Air Forces to serve in Atatürk’s Mausoleum. Another required criterion is the absence of tattoos on the hands or the face.

After meeting the requirements, the soldiers are again selected by experts and commanders to be part of the ceremonial team, but this time, a tough training process awaits those who qualify for this honor.

The number of soldiers standing guard - like statues - in Anıtkabir increases according to the nature of the ceremony at the landmark, and the guard places are diversified. However, soldiers stand guard at seven specific places of the site under normal conditions.

The changing of the guard ceremony takes place in Anıtkabir at certain times of the day, attracting the attention of all visitors and causing dozens of cameras or smartphones to appear. Moves and the proper steps of the soldiers during this ceremony remain impressive.

“Sometimes there are such moments that can’t be told, only lived. That’s what it feels like to serve in Anıtkabir,” said Sinan Tekçe, a soldier, adding that it is an indescribable feeling to serve in the presence of Atatürk.