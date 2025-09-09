Services exports increase by 11 pct to $117.2 billion in 2024

ANKARA

Türkiye’s services exports climbed by 11 percent in 2024, reaching $117.2 billion, up from $105.5 billion in 2023, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Sept. 9.

Services imports also saw a notable increase of 12 percent, rising from $49.9 billion to $55.8 billion over the same period.

Travel services remained the dominant export category, accounting for 48 percent of total services exports in 2024, slightly up from 47.4 percent in 2023. Transport services followed with a 35 percent share, down from 36.3 percent the previous year. The third-largest category was other business services, which held a 5.9 percent share in 2024.

Transport services exports rose by 7 percent, reaching $40.99 billion in 2024. Meanwhile, telecommunication, computer and information services exports surged by 37.8 percent, totaling $5.34 billion.

On the import side, transport services made up 38.3 percent of total services imports in 2024, up from 36.8 percent in 2023. Other business services ranked second with 16.4 percent, while travel services came third with 13.2 percent.

The European Union emerged as Türkiye’s top trading partner in services (excluding travel), accounting for 35.8 percent of exports and 42.3 percent of imports in 2024.

Türkiye exported $21.79 billion in services to the EU and $8.42 billion to other European countries. Imports from the EU totaled $20.51 billion, while imports from other European countries reached $5.07 billion.

Three countries — Germany, the United States and the United Kingdom — collectively represented 30.2 percent of Türkiye’s total services exports (excluding travel). Germany led with $7.48 billion and a 12.3 percent share, followed by the U.S. with 11.8 percent and the U.K. with 6.1 percent.