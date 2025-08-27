Service sector tops enterprise and employment share

ANKARA

The service sector held the largest share of active enterprises and employment in Türkiye in 2024, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Aug. 27.

Of the 3.94 million active enterprises, 44.4 percent operated in the service sector, followed by 35.1 percent in trade.

Employment figures mirrored this trend, with 39.2 percent of total employment in services and 27.2 percent in industry.

Despite its dominance in enterprise count and employment, the service sector accounted for only 16.9 percent of overall turnover. The trade sector led in turnover share with 45.8 percent, while the industry sector followed with 30.2 percent.

In terms of production value, the manufacturing sector contributed 21.93 trillion Turkish Liras, trade 6.76 trillion liras, construction 5.9 trillion liras and transportation and storage 5 trillion liras.

Enterprise size also played a significant role in turnover and employment distribution. In 2024, 35.1 percent of turnover came from enterprises with 250+ employees, while 24.7 percent came from those with 1–9 employees.

Employment was highest in the smallest size class, with 36 percent in 1–9 employee enterprises, followed by 27.8 percent in the 250+ size class. Some 19.3 percent was accounted for by enterprises in the 10–49 size class, while 16.9 percent came from those in the 50–249 size class.

In the manufacturing sector, 54.7 percent of enterprises were engaged in low-technology activities. These businesses accounted for 48.5 percent of employment and 35.9 percent of turnover within the sector.