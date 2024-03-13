Sertab Erener back on Eurovision stage after 21 years

Turkish pop singer Sertab Erener will take the Eurovision stage after a 21-year hiatus. The singer, who won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2003 with her song "Everyway That I Can,” which was Türkiye’s first and only victory in the event, has been invited to this year’s contest in Malmö, Sweden, on May 7 and 11.

Erener took the stage at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) Türk Telekom Opera Hall with the Kerkisolfej organization on March 10. Appearing before her fans with great enthusiasm, Erener sang her popular songs for the audience.

Stating that Atatürk Cultural Center was a very special stage for her, Erener said, “I always came to the concerts that took place here when I was a student. I always dreamed of taking this stage then, and today I am proud to be with you on this stage.”

“I got an invitation from Sweden, where Eurovision will take place this year. I started the preparations for the contest night,” she added. And also announced that she will perform a different version of her song “Everyway That I Can” that won the contest in 2003 in Latvia.

The lyrics and music of the song were written by Sertab Erener and Demir Demirkan.

Erener, born in 1964, worked as a backing vocalist for one of Türkiye’s best-known singers, Sezen Aksu, before starting her own career in the 1980s. after her Eurovision victory in 2003, “Everyway That I Can” went on to top the charts across Europe.

The song was also voted the ninth greatest Eurovision song of all time at the 2006 Congratulations Eurovision broadcast, marking the festival’s 50th anniversary.

