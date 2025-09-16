Serbia indicts ex-minister over train station tragedy

NOVI SAD
Serbian prosecutors filed an updated indictment Tuesday against 13 people, including a former minister, over a fatal railway station roof collapse that has triggered a wave of anti-government protests.

The prosecution said all those indicted, among them former Construction Minister Goran Vesic, face charges of "serious crimes against public safety" over the tragedy that killed 16 people last November.

"The indictment proposes that the Higher Court in Novi Sad order custody for all the defendants," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The roof collapse at the newly renovated station in Serbia's second-largest city, Novi Sad, became a symbol of entrenched corruption and sparked almost daily protests.

Protesters first demanded a transparent investigation, but their calls soon escalated into demands for early elections.

The Higher Public Prosecutor's Office in Novi Sad initially filed an indictment at the end of December, but judges returned it in April, requesting more information.

The accused were released or placed under house arrest following the decision.

The prosecutor's office said it had complied with the judge's request and had now completed the supplementary investigation.

The prosecutor specializing in organized crime and corruption in Belgrade is leading a separate, independent investigation into the tragedy.

