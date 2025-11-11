September current account surplus seen at $2.34 billion

ISTANBUL

Türkiye is likely to post a current account surplus for September 2025 of $1.46 billion, according to a state-run Anadolu Agency survey released on Nov. 10.

Surplus estimates from a group of 18 economists ranged between $850 million and $3.6 billion.

In August, the current account balance saw a surplus of $5.45 billion. The annualized current account deficit was $18.28 billion.

The Turkish Central Bank is set to release its official balance of payments data on Nov. 12.

For the end of 2025, the current account balance is expected to post a deficit of $21.32 billion, with economists’ estimates ranging between $17.85 billion and $24.26 billion.

Speaking before the Parliamentary Planning and Budget Commission last week, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said that projections suggest the current account deficit will average 1.2 percent during the 2026-28 medium-term program, a level considered sustainable.