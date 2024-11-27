Seoul hit by record November snowfall

Seoul hit by record November snowfall

SEOUL
Seoul hit by record November snowfall

The most severe November snowstorm to hit South Korea's capital in more than a half century blanketed the capital on Nov. 27, grounding hundreds of airplane flights and disrupting commuter traffic.

South Korea’s weather agency said 20 centimeters of snow fell in northern areas of Seoul and nearby areas. The agency said it was the heaviest snowstorm Seoul has experienced in 52 years. A storm on Nov. 28, 1972, dumped 12 centimeters inches of snow on the capital.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said one person died and four others were injured in a five-vehicle accident in the eastern town of Hongcheon.

The storm blanketed much of the country, with the country’s central, eastern and southwestern regions seeing about 10 to 23 centimeters of snow.

At least 220 flights were canceled or delayed at airports nationwide, while authorities ordered around 90 ferries to remain at port. They also shut down hundreds of hiking trails .

Icy road conditions slowed down the morning commute in Seoul, while emergency workers across the country responded to fallen trees, signs, and other safety risks.

The weather agency said snow will continue in most parts of the country until noon today.

President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed the safety and transport ministries to mobilize all available relevant personnel and equipment to prevent traffic accidents and other snow-related incidents.

Yoon also asked officials to convey weather and traffic information to the public swiftly to help ensure they avoid snow-related damages and inconveniences, according to the presidential office.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Lebanese army accuses Israel of violating ceasefire deal

Lebanese army accuses Israel of violating ceasefire deal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Lebanese army accuses Israel of violating ceasefire deal

    Lebanese army accuses Israel of violating ceasefire deal

  2. Erdoğan says Biden's new Gaza ceasefire push 'overdue but important'

    Erdoğan says Biden's new Gaza ceasefire push 'overdue but important'

  3. Parliament summons Disney reps over ‘Atatürk’ series, Türkiye streams

    Parliament summons Disney reps over ‘Atatürk’ series, Türkiye streams

  4. TRT World Forum 2024 begins in Istanbul

    TRT World Forum 2024 begins in Istanbul

  5. MPs complete draft of digital copyright law

    MPs complete draft of digital copyright law
Recommended
Lebanese army accuses Israel of violating ceasefire deal

Lebanese army accuses Israel of violating ceasefire deal
Palestinian leader Abbas lays ground for succession

Palestinian leader Abbas lays ground for succession
Greek Cyprus eyes NATO membership, president says

Greek Cyprus eyes NATO membership, president says
Lebanon parliament to elect president as army deploys under truce

Lebanon parliament to elect president as army deploys under truce
COP16 biodiversity talks to restart in February: UN

COP16 biodiversity talks to restart in February: UN
Global drugs raid yields 225 tons of cocaine: Colombia

Global drugs raid yields 225 tons of cocaine: Colombia
China probes top military official for corruption

China probes top military official for corruption
WORLD Lebanese army accuses Israel of violating ceasefire deal

Lebanese army accuses Israel of violating ceasefire deal

The Lebanese army accused Israel on Nov. 28 of repeatedly violating the ceasefire agreement between the two sides.
ECONOMY Foreign trade gap continues to narrow

Foreign trade gap continues to narrow

Türkiye's foreign trade deficit continued to narrow in October, hitting $65.8 billion for the first 10 months of the year, down 30.1 percent year-on-year, Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) data showed on Nov. 28.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿