Senior PKK terrorist ‘neutralized’ in northern Iraq

ANKARA
The National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has “neutralized” a senior terrorist responsible for the youth structure of the PKK/KCK terrorist organization in northern Iraq.

According to information shared by security sources on March 4, MİT first determined the current location and activities of Gülsün Silgir ahead of the cross-border operation to catch the terrorist who has carried out out terror acts since 2011 including deceiving young people to join the PKK.

She has been active in Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah region since 2021, the sources said, adding that the terrorist was targeted in the Penjwin district in the Iraqi countryside of Sulaymaniyah.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and EU.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target PKK terrorist hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

