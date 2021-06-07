Senior PKK terrorist neutralized by Turkish forces: Erdoğan

  • June 07 2021 09:10:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
A so-called senior PKK terrorist has been neutralized by Turkish forces, the nation's president announced on June 6.

"Selman Bozkır, code-named 'Doctor Huseyin,' the senior manager of the PKK terrorist organization and general manager of Makhmur (Iraq), was neutralized by the heroes of our National Intelligence Organization (MIT) yesterday (Saturday)," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Erdoğan said Turkey would not allow the "treacherous and separatist organization" to use Iraq's Makhmur district as an "incubation center" for terrorism.

"We will continue to eradicate terrorism at its source," he stressed.

Two more terrorists were neutralized together with Bozkır in the operation on the PKK's Makhmur camp, according to a security source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Bozkır was wanted by the MIT as he was functioning as a ringleader in the site, portrayed as a refugee camp but actually serving as a recruitment and training area for the PKK.

He had joined the terror group in the 1960s and organized its activities in Europe for years. He was also responsible for its activities in the U.K. during that time.

Before he was sent to Makhmur, Bozkır managed the flow of illicit funds for the terror group in northern Iraq. Then he was made responsible for Makhmur as the PKK was cornered by Turkish operations in Qandil.

Turkish intelligence found out that the camp was as important as Qandil for the PKK terrorists and that they were recruiting and training members for their activities under the disguise of the camp.

The PKK takes the Qandil Mountains in northern Iraq as its stronghold and is active in many cities and towns. It occupies a large number of villages in the region and launches attacks on Turkey's interior.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

