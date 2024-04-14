Senior PKK terrorist nabbed in Istanbul Airport

ANKARA
Turkish security forces have apprehended a terrorist operating as the leader of the so-called “northern Paris youth branch" of the PKK/KCK terrorist organization, upon his arrival at Istanbul Airport from France.

The Istanbul Police’s Counterterrorism Unit identified the planned flight to Istanbul of Serhat G., who had been convicted over membership in the terrorist organization and sentenced to four years and three months in prison in 2022.

Upon disembarking from the plane at Istanbul Airport, Serhat G. was promptly detained by awaiting officers and taken to the police headquarters.

The police also revealed that the terrorist was wanted by Interpol with a red notice.

A Paris criminal court also sentenced the terrorist to four years of imprisonment and supervision, with two years and 10 months of probation over financing terrorism. The Paris court also banned him from possessing or carrying weapons for five years.

Security sources noted that he joined the terrorist organization's rural network in 2014.

Turkish authorities have recently announced that Mehmet Kopal, a wanted member of PKK, was apprehended in France and subsequently returned to Türkiye for prosecution on April 9.

PKK is considered a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

Türkiye tells Iran ‘it does not want further escalation’
Hamas has demanded a "clear written commitment" that Israel will withdraw from the Gaza Strip during the second of a three-phase ceasefire deal, a senior Egyptian official and a Hamas official said yesterday.
The EU's financing body has said it would open up lending to more technologies that can be used by militaries as Europe pushes to rearm in the face of Russia's war on Ukraine.
Fenerbahçe set to take on Olympiacos in the first leg of a Europa League quarterfinal with hopes of silencing a recent debate in Turkish football.
